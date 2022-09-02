What is Japanese humour and why is it so misunderstood?

Takashi Wakasugi's offbeat sense of humour helps him pay the bills.

After moving from Japan to Australia, Mr Wakasugi decided he'd combine his passion for comedy with the need to improve his English.

"So I tried [stand-up comedy] and I loved it," he says.

Mr Wakasugi now performs stand-up around the country — using this Western style of performance to unpack his Japanese identity and poke fun at it.

In one set, for example, he laments how his Japanese obsession with cleanliness means he can't watch the Lord of the Rings films without wondering when the characters last brushed their teeth.

"F***ing shampoo, Gandalf!" he pines, before adding, "I'm so Japanese". ...continue reading