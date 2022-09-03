Japan experiences second-hottest summer on record
NHK -- Sep 04
Weather officials in Japan say the country has just experienced its second-hottest summer on record.
The Meteorological Agency released a report based on data from June to August. It says the average temperature was 0.91 degrees Celsius warmer than usual.
The figure is the second-highest since record-keeping began in 1898. The highest was in 2010.
The mercury soared especially in eastern and western Japan, and the Okinawa and Amami regions.
The report says the average sea surface temperature in waters near Japan this summer was 0.8 degrees warmer than usual. That's the highest since record-keeping began in 1982, tying with 2001 and 2016.
Officials say the higher temperature was because of a Pacific high-pressure system that extended mainly over waters south of Japan. They also say global warming may have been a factor. ...continue reading
Popular ibisPaint app bulks up with new features, targets 500m downloads
Nikkei - Aug 29
The feature-packed ibisPaint drawing software has become the most-downloaded mobile app from a Japanese company, with further enhancements planned to extend its reach.
Nikkei - Aug 29
The feature-packed ibisPaint drawing software has become the most-downloaded mobile app from a Japanese company, with further enhancements planned to extend its reach.
Japan to launch two probes to the moon
NHK - Aug 27
Scientists at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, say they are very enthusiastic about their mission of sending two small spacecraft to the moon.
NHK - Aug 27
Scientists at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, say they are very enthusiastic about their mission of sending two small spacecraft to the moon.
Japanese drone technology is on display
bollyinside.com - Aug 24
In recent years, the demand for drones has increased with the improvement of operating systems and deregulation.
bollyinside.com - Aug 24
In recent years, the demand for drones has increased with the improvement of operating systems and deregulation.
Research results from Japan show that dogs can cry with joy
nationworldnews.com - Aug 23
Man’s Best Friend: It’s nothing new that dogs like to watch their owner and mistress. Now researchers in Japan have found that dogs can cry with joy.
nationworldnews.com - Aug 23
Man’s Best Friend: It’s nothing new that dogs like to watch their owner and mistress. Now researchers in Japan have found that dogs can cry with joy.
Syphilis cases surging in Japan with annual number likely exceeding 10,000
NHK - Aug 17
Syphilis is spreading in Japan faster than it has in more than two decades. Experts say cases of the disease are likely to exceed 10,000 in one year.
NHK - Aug 17
Syphilis is spreading in Japan faster than it has in more than two decades. Experts say cases of the disease are likely to exceed 10,000 in one year.
These asteroid particles may be our most 'pristine' sample of the outer solar system
sciencealert.com - Aug 16
Rubble retrieved from an asteroid in near-Earth solar orbit could be the most 'pristine' sample of cosmic rock we've had our primate paws on yet.
sciencealert.com - Aug 16
Rubble retrieved from an asteroid in near-Earth solar orbit could be the most 'pristine' sample of cosmic rock we've had our primate paws on yet.
Wood replaces steel as Japan builders fight climate change
Nikkei - Aug 15
With its sleek modern design, the 44-meter, 11-story Port Plus building stands out even in Yokohama's posh Naka Ward. But what really sets it apart from other buildings in the neighborhood is that 90% of its structural elements are made with wood.
Nikkei - Aug 15
With its sleek modern design, the 44-meter, 11-story Port Plus building stands out even in Yokohama's posh Naka Ward. But what really sets it apart from other buildings in the neighborhood is that 90% of its structural elements are made with wood.
The Most Usable Apps Worth Installing in 2022
newsonjapan.com - Aug 11
Your iPhone does most of the work for you these days, whether for chatting, finding food to eat, or exploring places to travel.
newsonjapan.com - Aug 11
Your iPhone does most of the work for you these days, whether for chatting, finding food to eat, or exploring places to travel.
Third monkeypox case confirmed in Japan
NHK - Aug 07
Health authorities in Japan have confirmed the country's third case of monkeypox.
NHK - Aug 07
Health authorities in Japan have confirmed the country's third case of monkeypox.
Tokyo eyes flying-car landing pads atop skyscrapers
Nikkei - Aug 05
Mitsubishi Estate is readying for Japan's first crewed flying-vehicle test flights in fiscal 2024, turning the rooftops of Tokyo high-rises it owns into takeoff and landing pads.
Nikkei - Aug 05
Mitsubishi Estate is readying for Japan's first crewed flying-vehicle test flights in fiscal 2024, turning the rooftops of Tokyo high-rises it owns into takeoff and landing pads.
Japan approves smallpox vaccine to prevent monkeypox
ptvnews.ph - Aug 04
Japan’s health ministry has approved the use of a smallpox vaccine believed to be effective against monkeypox.
ptvnews.ph - Aug 04
Japan’s health ministry has approved the use of a smallpox vaccine believed to be effective against monkeypox.
Wearable fans help Japan's hot dogs stay cool
The Straits Times - Aug 04
To help dogs that can't shed their fur coats to stay cool, a Tokyo clothing maker and veterinarians have teamed up to create a wearable fan just for dogs -- and even cats.
The Straits Times - Aug 04
To help dogs that can't shed their fur coats to stay cool, a Tokyo clothing maker and veterinarians have teamed up to create a wearable fan just for dogs -- and even cats.
Sci-Tech Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7