One Piece Film: Red breaks records after its smashing debut at the box office
After the phenomena Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, another animated film from a Japanese license created the event and moved the crowds (even the worst). One Piece Movie: Red, the fifteenth feature film in the franchise that needs no introduction, not only made a remarkable entrance at the Japanese box office, but also in French theaters where it broke records.
One Piece Film: Redwas released in Japan on August 6 and grossed over $16 million in two days (including almost $9 million on the first day alone). After 23 days of operation and four consecutive weekends in first position at the box office, it has accumulated nearly 83 million dollars on its native soil, with more than eight million admissions , and nearly $90 million worldwide....continue reading
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 04
Nowadays a weird phenomenon is occurring in Japan since this corona pandemic started people all over the world have been obligated to wear masks.
Japan Today - Sep 04
A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 54-year-old adoptive mother last year has died after being found unresponsive in his detention cell in Osaka, authorities said Friday.
Japan Today - Sep 04
Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive arrested in a bribery case involving a sponsorship contract for a clothes retailer, may also have been asked to favor publishing company Kadokawa Corp, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday.
NHK - Sep 04
Weather officials in Japan say the country has just experienced its second-hottest summer on record.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 04
Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that has been in existence for over a decade.
BBC - Sep 03
While debate still rages in the US over the repeal of Roe v Wade, a much less noisy argument is unfolding in Japan over the legalisation of so-called medically induced abortions.
Nikkei - Sep 03
Google plans to accept the use of third-party payment services on its smartphone app in most major countries such as Japan and India, but not the U.S., marking a turning point in its conflict with foreign authorities who have been calling for the opening of payment systems to the outside to promote competition.
NHK - Sep 03
Japan's health ministry has decided to start coronavirus vaccinations targeting the Omicron variant for the elderly and medical workers as early as mid-September.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 03
Daily hustle, busy lives, and a list of things to do that is longer than a receipt at the grocery store - welcome to life in the 21st century.
NHK - Sep 02
Nissan Motor says it will stop taking orders of its Leaf model until it raises the car's retail prices. The Japanese automaker will temporarily suspend sales of the electric vehicle in Japan from September 22nd.
NHK - Sep 02
A contest to find the heaviest watermelon has been held in Akita Prefecture, northern Japan.
theguardian.com - Sep 02
Children living in Japan’s hottest city will be given specially designed umbrellas to protect them from the heat, after a summer that saw record-breaking temperatures in many parts of the country.