One Piece Film: Red breaks records after its smashing debut at the box office

One Piece Film: Red landed in theaters last July and made a sensational debut at the box office, both in Japan and in France.

After the phenomena Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, another animated film from a Japanese license created the event and moved the crowds (even the worst). One ​​Piece Movie: Red, the fifteenth feature film in the franchise that needs no introduction, not only made a remarkable entrance at the Japanese box office, but also in French theaters where it broke records.

One Piece Film: Redwas released in Japan on August 6 and grossed over $16 million in two days (including almost $9 million on the first day alone). After 23 days of operation and four consecutive weekends in first position at the box office, it has accumulated nearly 83 million dollars on its native soil, with more than eight million admissions , and nearly $90 million worldwide.