Number of female university teachers in Japan at record high
Kyodo -- Sep 04
The number of women teaching at universities in Japan hit a record high this May, a more than fourfold increase from 30 years ago, recently released preliminary government data showed.
There were 50,975 women in teaching positions at public and private universities as of May 1, up 738 from the previous year and making up an unprecedented 26.7 percent of the total number of university educators, according to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.
In 1992, women accounted for just 9.6 percent or 12,380 teachers.
Female undergraduate students also numbered an all-time high at 1,201,050, or 45.6 percent of all undergraduate students in Japan. ...continue reading
Foreign students finally returning to Japanese universities
AsiaNews - Aug 30
Many foreign students have returned to their Japanese universities for the first time in two years, bringing campuses back to a level of energy last seen before the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Process of Making HANDMADE Classic Shoes | Japan
Siroeno Yosui - Aug 29
Handlasted, Handwelted and Handsewn Outsole Stitch.
School textbooks for English in Japan to go digital from 2024
Nationthailand - Aug 26
Japan’s Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry is planning to use both digital and printed textbooks in elementary and junior high schools from the 2024 school year.
Japan-US student exchange program resumes in-person meetings after 3 years
NHK - Aug 26
A Japan-US student exchange program with a long history has held its first face-to-face meetings in three years.
Why Japanese Prostitutes Choose to Serve Disabled People
Nobita from Japan - Aug 25
The service itself isn't so different from other sexual services for men.
Ministry adds female lecturers to online course after backlash
Japan Today - Aug 23
Japan's land ministry said Monday it has added 15 women to the lineup of lecturers for a planned online course on community development for public servants, after it came under fire for having initially filled all 25 speaker spots with men.
Japanese craftsmen compete to make real looking fake food
TRT World - Aug 22
Japan is known for its delicious cuisine, and in one corner of the country - artists are creating plastic copies of famous dishes that are so convincing, they look like the real thing. Dominic Brian Omondi has the story.
Number of suicides in Japan increased 8,000 due to pandemic, study finds
Japan Times - Aug 17
The coronavirus pandemic led to 8,000 more suicides in Japan between March 2020 and June 2022 than would have been expected without it, a recent study has calculated.
Japanese nurseries’ take-home dirty nappy rule perplexes parents
theguardian.com - Aug 16
Waiting lists for Japanese nurseries are finally falling, but many parents have found that securing one of the coveted places comes at a price – taking home their child’s soiled nappies.
Japanese World War II holdout’s audio tapes tell of harsh life in jungle
stripes.com - Aug 15
Audio recordings of Shoichi Yokoi — the former Japanese soldier who held out for 27 years in the jungles of Guam after the end of World War II — have been obtained by The Yomiuri Shimbun.
Japan screens foreign researchers for espionage risks
Nikkei - Aug 14
Japan has set stricter screening requirements for foreign researchers entering the country, aiming to keep sensitive research and technologies from leaking to China and elsewhere.
To understand birthrate crisis, Japan’s new male minister tries out ‘pregnancy belly’
indianexpress.com - Aug 12
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida replaced the female minister in charge of tackling the country’s falling birthrate and installed a man who sought to deepen his understanding of the issue by trying out a “pregnancy belly.”
