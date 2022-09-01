Number of female university teachers in Japan at record high

The number of women teaching at universities in Japan hit a record high this May, a more than fourfold increase from 30 years ago, recently released preliminary government data showed.

There were 50,975 women in teaching positions at public and private universities as of May 1, up 738 from the previous year and making up an unprecedented 26.7 percent of the total number of university educators, according to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

In 1992, women accounted for just 9.6 percent or 12,380 teachers.

Female undergraduate students also numbered an all-time high at 1,201,050, or 45.6 percent of all undergraduate students in Japan.