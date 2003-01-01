KABUKI NEWS The Heisei Nakamura-za Returns to Asakusa
Kabuki In-Depth -- Sep 04
This October and November, the Heisei Nakamura-za will be erected on the grounds of Sensō-ji temple, in the Tokyo entertainment district of Asakusa, and two different programs of the unique Nakamuraya kabuki will be performed each month.
This will be the 5th time the troupe performs in Asakusa, following appearances in 2003, 2008, 2015 and 2018.
Typhoon Hinnamnor to approach Kyushu
NHK - Sep 04
Japan's Meteorological Agency says large and powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor is heading north off Kume Island in Okinawa Prefecture. The prefecture is believed to be out of the storm zone.
Number of female university teachers in Japan at record high
Kyodo - Sep 04
The number of women teaching at universities in Japan hit a record high this May, a more than fourfold increase from 30 years ago, recently released preliminary government data showed.
One Piece Film: Red breaks records after its smashing debut at the box office
thesaxon.org - Sep 04
One Piece Film: Red landed in theaters last July and made a sensational debut at the box office, both in Japan and in France.
Why Japanese People Like Wearing Masks!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 04
Nowadays a weird phenomenon is occurring in Japan since this corona pandemic started people all over the world have been obligated to wear masks.
Man arrested for killing adoptive mother dies in apparent suicide in detention cell
Japan Today - Sep 04
A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 54-year-old adoptive mother last year has died after being found unresponsive in his detention cell in Osaka, authorities said Friday.
Arrested ex-Tokyo Olympic exec may have been asked to favor Kadokawa Corp
Japan Today - Sep 04
Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive arrested in a bribery case involving a sponsorship contract for a clothes retailer, may also have been asked to favor publishing company Kadokawa Corp, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday.
Japan experiences second-hottest summer on record
NHK - Sep 04
Weather officials in Japan say the country has just experienced its second-hottest summer on record.
How to Spend Cryptocurrency
newsonjapan.com - Sep 04
Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that has been in existence for over a decade.
Abortion pill: Why Japanese women will need their partner's consent to get a tablet
BBC - Sep 03
While debate still rages in the US over the repeal of Roe v Wade, a much less noisy argument is unfolding in Japan over the legalisation of so-called medically induced abortions.
Google to accept 3rd-party app payments in Japan
Nikkei - Sep 03
Google plans to accept the use of third-party payment services on its smartphone app in most major countries such as Japan and India, but not the U.S., marking a turning point in its conflict with foreign authorities who have been calling for the opening of payment systems to the outside to promote competition.
Japan to launch Omicron vaccines for priority targets as early as mid-September
NHK - Sep 03
Japan's health ministry has decided to start coronavirus vaccinations targeting the Omicron variant for the elderly and medical workers as early as mid-September.
