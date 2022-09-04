World COVID-19 eases as Japan, South Korea report 40% of weekly cases

The COVID-19 situation continues to ease worldwide with a 20% weekly drop in cases to around 573,000 daily and a 17% decline in deaths to about 1,800 each day though the virus continues to rage in Japan and South Korea with 41% of the infections.

In the past week, 4,011,913 cases were reported and 12,675 deaths worldwide.

On Sunday, Japan added 107,803 infections, with a 30% weekly decline, for a total of 19,478,674 in 10th worldwide with the record 255,534 two weeks ago. In the past week Japan led the world with 1,047,657.

Also, Japan gained 216 deaths for a total of 41,112 in 26th globally, one day after a record 291.

Big case increases in the past week with more than 25,000 in descending order were Taiwan 23% with 213,803, Brazil 32% with 134,136, Hong Kong 28% with 67,452. ...continue reading