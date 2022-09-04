Ohtani pitches 400th strikeout, matching another of Babe Ruth's records
NHK -- Sep 05
The Los Angeles Angels' two-way star Ohtani Shohei has again matched a feat of legendary Major League baseball player Babe Ruth, by getting 400 strikeouts as a pitcher.
Ohtani reached the milestone in a game against the Houston Astros on Saturday.
With 123 MLB career home runs, Ohtani is the only Major Leaguer after Ruth to have hit 100 homeruns and also thrown 400 strikeouts.
Ruth hit 714 homeruns and threw 488 strikeouts in his career....continue reading
Shohei Ohtani Has Tied Babe Ruth's Record But Could Face A Rocky Period
newsonjapan.com - Sep 02
Los Angeles Angels two-way phenomenon Shohei Ohtani moved level with baseball legend Babe Ruth earlier this month following another home run and pitching victory on August 9.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 02
Los Angeles Angels two-way phenomenon Shohei Ohtani moved level with baseball legend Babe Ruth earlier this month following another home run and pitching victory on August 9.
End to hour-long waiting lines: Uber Japan announces plan for online delivery during matches
WION - Aug 31
In what most would call an end to hour-long waiting lines, Uber Japan has announced plan for online delivery during matches. You can now order snacks while sitting on your seats.
WION - Aug 31
In what most would call an end to hour-long waiting lines, Uber Japan has announced plan for online delivery during matches. You can now order snacks while sitting on your seats.
Japanese national soccer team's new uniform revealed
NHK - Aug 30
Members of Japan's national soccer team will wear a new uniform with a design based on a Japanese traditional art at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
NHK - Aug 30
Members of Japan's national soccer team will wear a new uniform with a design based on a Japanese traditional art at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Sumo: July champ Ichinojo rejoins elite in new rankings
Kyodo - Aug 29
First-time champion Ichinojo was rewarded for his July triumph Monday by earning re-promotion to komusubi in the Japan Sumo Association's ranking published ahead of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament from Sept. 11 at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Kyodo - Aug 29
First-time champion Ichinojo was rewarded for his July triumph Monday by earning re-promotion to komusubi in the Japan Sumo Association's ranking published ahead of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament from Sept. 11 at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Ichiro inducted into Mariners Hall of Fame
NHK - Aug 29
Japanese former Major League Baseball star, Suzuki Ichiro has been inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame.
NHK - Aug 29
Japanese former Major League Baseball star, Suzuki Ichiro has been inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame.
Japan's Yamaguchi retains women's singles title at badminton worlds
chinadaily.com.cn - Aug 29
Top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeated Olympic champion Chen Yufei to retain the women's singles title at the World Badminton Championships here on Sunday.
chinadaily.com.cn - Aug 29
Top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeated Olympic champion Chen Yufei to retain the women's singles title at the World Badminton Championships here on Sunday.
Japan at the 2022 World Cup: What to expect
newsonjapan.com - Aug 27
2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosts Japan were drawn in Group E with Germany, Costa Rica and Spain for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
newsonjapan.com - Aug 27
2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosts Japan were drawn in Group E with Germany, Costa Rica and Spain for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Urawa win penalty thriller to reach AFC final
worldsoccertalk.com - Aug 26
Goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa was the hero as Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds beat stubborn Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea 3-1 on penalties to reach the final of the Asian Champions League on Thursday.
worldsoccertalk.com - Aug 26
Goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa was the hero as Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds beat stubborn Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea 3-1 on penalties to reach the final of the Asian Champions League on Thursday.
Who is Munetaka Murakami? 22-year-old Japanese phenom could be next NPB star to draw MLB attention
MSN - Aug 24
The crack of the bat when a home run is launched into orbit is a sound like no other. No one has heard that sound more in MLB than Yankees star Aaron Judge. Judge has smacked 47 homers over the wall in just 119 games.
MSN - Aug 24
The crack of the bat when a home run is launched into orbit is a sound like no other. No one has heard that sound more in MLB than Yankees star Aaron Judge. Judge has smacked 47 homers over the wall in just 119 games.
Fujita to become youngest professional "go" player at age 9
Jiji - Aug 18
Reo Fujita, a 9-year-old Japanese elementary school third-grade boy, will become the youngest professional "go" player on Sept. 1, an association for the traditional board game said Wednesday.
Jiji - Aug 18
Reo Fujita, a 9-year-old Japanese elementary school third-grade boy, will become the youngest professional "go" player on Sept. 1, an association for the traditional board game said Wednesday.
Ex-Olympic organizing committee director, 3 others arrested
NHK - Aug 17
A former director of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games has been arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes.
NHK - Aug 17
A former director of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games has been arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes.
Japan wins Judo Junior World Championships Team Event
Judo Highlights - Aug 16
Brilliant performance by the youngsters. Tanaka Ryuga is something special.
Judo Highlights - Aug 16
Brilliant performance by the youngsters. Tanaka Ryuga is something special.
Sports Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7