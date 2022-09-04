Ohtani pitches 400th strikeout, matching another of Babe Ruth's records

The Los Angeles Angels' two-way star Ohtani Shohei has again matched a feat of legendary Major League baseball player Babe Ruth, by getting 400 strikeouts as a pitcher.

Ohtani reached the milestone in a game against the Houston Astros on Saturday.

With 123 MLB career home runs, Ohtani is the only Major Leaguer after Ruth to have hit 100 homeruns and also thrown 400 strikeouts.

Ruth hit 714 homeruns and threw 488 strikeouts in his career.