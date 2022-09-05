Autumn festivals return after 3 years in Japan
Colorful floats have come back to Takasaki City, in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo. Organizers called on attendees of the event to take thorough measures against infection.
In the central prefecture of Nagano, children dressed as sumo wrestlers performed a ring-entering ceremony.
A "crying sumo" contest for babies was held at a shrine in the western prefecture of Tottori. Wrestlers lifted the children above their heads to pray for their good health. One of the attendees said he hopes his baby will grow up to be a healthy, kind child.
In the neighboring prefecture of Hiroshima, people relieved their stress in a screaming contest. A baseball fan cheering the local team was the winner with a roar of more than 83 decibels, as loud as an ambulance siren.
And in Kyoto, Buddhist priests from Enryakuji Temple on Mount Hiei chanted sutras to pray in a ceremony held at Kitano Tenmangu Shrine. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Aug 25
During Japan’s feudal age, the favorite duck hunting ground for the successive lords of Kumamoto Castle and their warrior entourage was a spring-fed pond about one ri (four kilometers) southeast of the castle.
Kyodo - Aug 24
The Japanese government on Wednesday eased its travel warning over the coronavirus pandemic for 54 countries and a region, including Indonesia and the Philippines, and is no longer requesting that residents in Japan refrain from nonessential trips to those nations.
Tokyo Lens - Aug 22
Today we are exploring some of Kyoto Japan's lesser-known hidden spots, and secret shrines!! A few great spots to help you avoid the crowds and see a different side of Kyoto away from all the crowds and tourist attractions!
At JAPAN - Aug 18
Tonight I'm taking the Sunrise Izumo sleeper express from Okayama station to Tokyo station in a private B sleeper "solo" room
NHK - Aug 16
Tokyo's Haneda Airport is bustling with travelers who spent the "bon" holidays at their hometowns or tourist destinations.
Kyodo - Aug 15
Japanese train stations, airports and expressways were crowded Sunday as the majority of travelers returned from their summer vacation.
unilad.com - Aug 11
A man has cycled up Japan’s Eshima Ohashi bridge, a structure so steep you’ll feel giddy just looking at it.
Abroad in Japan - Aug 09
Japan is one of the safest countries in the world. But even then it's not free from scams. We explore two of the worst.
NHK - Aug 09
Heavy downpours will continue into Wednesday in the northern and northeastern regions of Japan due to a stationary rain front.
Solo Travel Japan - Aug 08
I'm going to travel to Shirakawa-go, one of the most famous historical villages in Japan. It's known for Gassho-style house.
NHK - Aug 08
Japanese weather officials are urging people to take precautions against heatstroke, as sweltering heat is expected in many parts of the country in the coming days.
Kyodo - Aug 07
An annual star festival in the northeastern Japan city of Sendai, known for its hundreds of brilliant hanging decorations in shopping areas, commenced Saturday with the biggest crowds expected since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.