Gourmet Shaved Ice! Tokyo's Next-Level Kakigori Shops To Cool Down in Summer

It gets HOT in Tokyo, and there’s no better way to cool down than with some refreshing kakigori, aka shaved ice.

On this scorcher of a day, Shizuka braves the heat to travel to the kakigori shops in Tokyo that are making these next-level frozen treats.

These gourmet shaved ice creations vary in shape, size and flavor, from cake look-alikes to cute panda faces! There's even a special appearance by the meme start look-alike “fruit bea”. Join Shizuka before these high-end Japanese treats melt away!