Gourmet Shaved Ice! Tokyo's Next-Level Kakigori Shops To Cool Down in Summer
Japan by Food -- Sep 05
It gets HOT in Tokyo, and there’s no better way to cool down than with some refreshing kakigori, aka shaved ice.
On this scorcher of a day, Shizuka braves the heat to travel to the kakigori shops in Tokyo that are making these next-level frozen treats.
These gourmet shaved ice creations vary in shape, size and flavor, from cake look-alikes to cute panda faces! There's even a special appearance by the meme start look-alike “fruit bea”. Join Shizuka before these high-end Japanese treats melt away!
Friends to Foes: The Surprising Origin and Evolution of Karate
ancient-origins.net - Sep 05
Karate’s origins date back to 14th century Okinawa. It began life as a martial art called te, practiced by the Pechin class (middle-class scholars) of Ryukyuans (natives of the Ryukyu Islands, including Okinawa).
World COVID-19 eases as Japan, South Korea report 40% of weekly cases
UPI - Sep 05
The COVID-19 situation continues to ease worldwide with a 20% weekly drop in cases to around 573,000 daily and a 17% decline in deaths to about 1,800 each day though the virus continues to rage in Japan and South Korea with 41% of the infections.
Ohtani pitches 400th strikeout, matching another of Babe Ruth's records
NHK - Sep 05
The Los Angeles Angels' two-way star Ohtani Shohei has again matched a feat of legendary Major League baseball player Babe Ruth, by getting 400 strikeouts as a pitcher.
Autumn festivals return after 3 years in Japan
NHK - Sep 05
Some traditional autumn events that were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic are drawing crowds again for the first time in three years.
KABUKI NEWS The Heisei Nakamura-za Returns to Asakusa
Kabuki In-Depth - Sep 04
This October and November, the Heisei Nakamura-za will be erected on the grounds of Sensō-ji temple, in the Tokyo entertainment district of Asakusa, and two different programs of the unique Nakamuraya kabuki will be performed each month.
Number of female university teachers in Japan at record high
Kyodo - Sep 04
The number of women teaching at universities in Japan hit a record high this May, a more than fourfold increase from 30 years ago, recently released preliminary government data showed.
One Piece Film: Red breaks records after its smashing debut at the box office
thesaxon.org - Sep 04
One Piece Film: Red landed in theaters last July and made a sensational debut at the box office, both in Japan and in France.
Why Japanese People Like Wearing Masks!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 04
Nowadays a weird phenomenon is occurring in Japan since this corona pandemic started people all over the world have been obligated to wear masks.
Man arrested for killing adoptive mother dies in apparent suicide in detention cell
Japan Today - Sep 04
A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 54-year-old adoptive mother last year has died after being found unresponsive in his detention cell in Osaka, authorities said Friday.
Arrested ex-Tokyo Olympic exec may have been asked to favor Kadokawa Corp
Japan Today - Sep 04
Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive arrested in a bribery case involving a sponsorship contract for a clothes retailer, may also have been asked to favor publishing company Kadokawa Corp, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday.
Japan experiences second-hottest summer on record
NHK - Sep 04
Weather officials in Japan say the country has just experienced its second-hottest summer on record.
How to Spend Cryptocurrency
newsonjapan.com - Sep 04
Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that has been in existence for over a decade.
