Prince Hisahito, 2nd in line to throne, turns 16
Kyodo -- Sep 06
Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Japanese imperial throne, turned 16 Tuesday after starting senior high school this spring.
The son of Crown Prince Fumihito graduated from Ochanomizu University Junior High School in March and entered a senior high school attached to the University of Tsukuba, also in Tokyo, the following month.
The senior high school, formally called Senior High School at Otsuka, the University of Tsukuba, is known for being a highly competitive educational institution. ...continue reading
Japan’s hottest city to give out umbrellas to protect children from sun
Children living in Japan’s hottest city will be given specially designed umbrellas to protect them from the heat, after a summer that saw record-breaking temperatures in many parts of the country.
Former babysitter given 20 years in prison for sexually abusing 20 children
A district court in Japan has sentenced a former male babysitter to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting 20 children.
Japan town: Giant squid statue has had huge economic effect
A Japanese fishing town says a giant statue of a squid has had a huge economic effect, though it drew criticism for having been paid for with an emergency COVID-19 relief grant.
Sushi chef drops knives on train, causing panic and delays
Given the general rarity of firearms in Japan, knives are frequently used by those looking to intimidate others or inflict violence.
Man given 4 years in prison for arson in Korean community
A Japanese court sentenced a 23-year-old man to four years in prison on Tuesday for setting fire to empty houses in a community of Korean residents in Kyoto Prefecture a year ago, in a case seen by the residents as a hate crime.
Why Dating can be a PAIN in Japan
Want to date a Japanese girl or boy in Japan? We asked them what issues and problems can happen on a date in Japan.
Abe murder suspect says mother’s involvement in Unification Church destroyed his life
The brazen assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo with a handmade gun shocked a nation unused to high-profile political violence.
Doctors: Empress Emerita does not need medication for now
Doctors have decided that Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko does not need medication for now for the blood clot in her leg.
Miss Universe Japan 2022 is Marybelen Sakamoto
Marybelen Sakamoto was crowned Miss Universe Japan 2022 in a glittering national competition held on Thursday, August 25 in Tokyo.
Woman, 3-year-old daughter found stabbed to death in apartment
A 29-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death in their apartment in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, police said, adding that they are looking for the woman’s 33-year-old husband whose whereabouts are unknown.
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman
Police in Chofu, Tokyo, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s as she walked home last month.
Brad Pitt hops on the bullet train to Kyoto, gets teary at a temple, and receives a Pasmo card in Japan
A whirlwind ride to promote the movie in the land where it all started.
