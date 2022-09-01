Prince Hisahito, 2nd in line to throne, turns 16

Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Japanese imperial throne, turned 16 Tuesday after starting senior high school this spring.

The son of Crown Prince Fumihito graduated from Ochanomizu University Junior High School in March and entered a senior high school attached to the University of Tsukuba, also in Tokyo, the following month.

The senior high school, formally called Senior High School at Otsuka, the University of Tsukuba, is known for being a highly competitive educational institution. ...continue reading