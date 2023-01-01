Chinese water parks hook 'One Piece' pirate character licensing deal
Nikkei -- Sep 07
Chinese leisure group Haichang Ocean Park Holdings has inked a merchandise license agreement to use characters from the "One Piece" Japanese comic book series in a bid to lure more guests.
Hong Kong-listed Haichang, which operates water parks in Shanghai and other cities in China, will sell food such as sandwiches, popcorn and ice cream featuring characters from this year's "One Piece Film: Red" anime movie.
The Japanese fantasy adventure series follows pirates exploring the seas in search of the ultimate treasure known as the One Piece.
The licensing runs through the end of August 2023. The film, which opened this summer, has earned over 10 billion yen ($71.2 million) in Japan so far.
A group company reached the agreement with a subsidiary of Japanese studio Toei Animation. ...continue reading
Nissan to suspend Leaf orders, raise prices
NHK - Sep 02
Nissan Motor says it will stop taking orders of its Leaf model until it raises the car's retail prices. The Japanese automaker will temporarily suspend sales of the electric vehicle in Japan from September 22nd.
NHK - Sep 02
Nissan Motor says it will stop taking orders of its Leaf model until it raises the car's retail prices. The Japanese automaker will temporarily suspend sales of the electric vehicle in Japan from September 22nd.
Yen sinks to new 24-year low against dollar
Japan Today - Sep 02
The yen plunged to a new 24-year low against the dollar on Thursday as Japan sticks with its long-standing monetary easing policies in contrast to tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Japan Today - Sep 02
The yen plunged to a new 24-year low against the dollar on Thursday as Japan sticks with its long-standing monetary easing policies in contrast to tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Trying to get Japanese consumers hooked on whale meat
NHK - Sep 01
Japan's annual whaling season has now reached its peak. It is three years since the country withdrew from the International Whaling Commission and resumed commercial hunting.
NHK - Sep 01
Japan's annual whaling season has now reached its peak. It is three years since the country withdrew from the International Whaling Commission and resumed commercial hunting.
Pretax profits at Japan companies hit record high in April-June
Nikkei - Sep 01
Pretax profits among nonfinancial Japanese companies jumped 17.6% from a year earlier to a record 28.32 trillion yen ($203 billion) in the April-June quarter, government data showed on Thursday, boosted by a weak yen and the waning impact of the COVID-19 pandemic despite surging commodity prices.
Nikkei - Sep 01
Pretax profits among nonfinancial Japanese companies jumped 17.6% from a year earlier to a record 28.32 trillion yen ($203 billion) in the April-June quarter, government data showed on Thursday, boosted by a weak yen and the waning impact of the COVID-19 pandemic despite surging commodity prices.
Top Japan railway JR East to cut 4,000 train jobs as commuters stay home
Nikkei - Sep 01
East Japan Railway will shrink its rail workforce by about 10% over the coming years to bring it in line with sluggish commuter traffic, in the industry's first big post-pandemic retrenchment plan.
Nikkei - Sep 01
East Japan Railway will shrink its rail workforce by about 10% over the coming years to bring it in line with sluggish commuter traffic, in the industry's first big post-pandemic retrenchment plan.
End to hour-long waiting lines: Uber Japan announces plan for online delivery during matches
WION - Aug 31
In what most would call an end to hour-long waiting lines, Uber Japan has announced plan for online delivery during matches. You can now order snacks while sitting on your seats.
WION - Aug 31
In what most would call an end to hour-long waiting lines, Uber Japan has announced plan for online delivery during matches. You can now order snacks while sitting on your seats.
Japan's H.I.S. sells Huis Ten Bosch theme park to Hong Kong fund PAG
Nikkei - Aug 31
Japanese travel agency H.I.S. said Tuesday that it will sell Huis Ten Bosch, a Dutch-themed amusement park in Nagasaki prefecture, to Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG.
Nikkei - Aug 31
Japanese travel agency H.I.S. said Tuesday that it will sell Huis Ten Bosch, a Dutch-themed amusement park in Nagasaki prefecture, to Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG.
Honda chases next big thing in EVs: solid-state batteries
Nikkei - Aug 31
Honda Motor may have been slow to embrace electric vehicles, similar to its Japanese peers, but the automaker has made large bets to get ahead in the growing market, especially when it comes to EV batteries.
Nikkei - Aug 31
Honda Motor may have been slow to embrace electric vehicles, similar to its Japanese peers, but the automaker has made large bets to get ahead in the growing market, especially when it comes to EV batteries.
Kyocera and KDDI founder Kazuo Inamori dies at 90
Nikkei - Aug 31
Kyocera and KDDI founder Kazuo Inamori died on Aug. 24, Kyocera announced on Tuesday. Inamori was 90.
Nikkei - Aug 31
Kyocera and KDDI founder Kazuo Inamori died on Aug. 24, Kyocera announced on Tuesday. Inamori was 90.
JAXA, Mitsui Sumitomo to sell insurance for civilian space travelers
Kyodo - Aug 29
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. will jointly develop insurance products for space travelers as they bet more civilians will venture beyond the Earth in the future.
Kyodo - Aug 29
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. will jointly develop insurance products for space travelers as they bet more civilians will venture beyond the Earth in the future.
Tesla is quietly building another virtual power plant in Japan
teslarati.com - Aug 28
It appears that Tesla’s energy business is hitting its stride. In a recent blog post, Tesla Japan shared some insights about its virtual power plant (VPP) in Miyakojima, located in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan.
teslarati.com - Aug 28
It appears that Tesla’s energy business is hitting its stride. In a recent blog post, Tesla Japan shared some insights about its virtual power plant (VPP) in Miyakojima, located in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan.
Japanese automakers face California gasoline regulatory cliff in 2026
Nikkei - Aug 27
Japanese automobile manufacturers face a new challenge of drastically reducing gasoline vehicles sold in California -- and have less than four years to do it.
Nikkei - Aug 27
Japanese automobile manufacturers face a new challenge of drastically reducing gasoline vehicles sold in California -- and have less than four years to do it.
Business Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7