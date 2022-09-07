Kura Sushi chain to raise prices as costs climb
牛肉もウニも…中国に買い負けも くら寿司「100円ずし」終了へ
NHK -- Sep 08
Kura Sushi is joining rival conveyor-belt sushi chains in raising prices. The Osaka-based company says it will charge more for its cheapest plates from next month to reflect the soaring cost of fish.
The restaurant operator on Wednesday said the lowest price for a serving will jump by almost five percent at stores nationwide. The increase is the first since 1977 that didn't coincide with higher consumption tax.
Kura Sushi President Tanaka Kunihiko says the chain wouldn't be able to survive surging costs through streamlining efforts alone. He added that it is essential to revise prices to continue to provide safe and delicious sushi.
The company says it will cut some high-end sushi plates' prices to keep customers. It says the costs of that reduction will be covered by streamlining management.
Sushiro, another big chain, decided to raise prices for its cheapest plate by about 10 percent starting next month....continue reading
Sep 08 (ANNnewsCH) - 7日も円安が加速して一時、1ドル＝144円台まで下落しました。こうした円安や原材料価格などの高騰で、回転ずしチェーンのくら寿司では10月から「100円ずし」がなくなることになりました。 ...continue reading
Chinese leisure group Haichang Ocean Park Holdings has inked a merchandise license agreement to use characters from the "One Piece" Japanese comic book series in a bid to lure more guests.
Chinese leisure group Haichang Ocean Park Holdings has inked a merchandise license agreement to use characters from the "One Piece" Japanese comic book series in a bid to lure more guests.
Google plans to accept the use of third-party payment services on its smartphone app in most major countries such as Japan and India, but not the U.S., marking a turning point in its conflict with foreign authorities who have been calling for the opening of payment systems to the outside to promote competition.
Google plans to accept the use of third-party payment services on its smartphone app in most major countries such as Japan and India, but not the U.S., marking a turning point in its conflict with foreign authorities who have been calling for the opening of payment systems to the outside to promote competition.
Nissan Motor says it will stop taking orders of its Leaf model until it raises the car's retail prices. The Japanese automaker will temporarily suspend sales of the electric vehicle in Japan from September 22nd.
Nissan Motor says it will stop taking orders of its Leaf model until it raises the car's retail prices. The Japanese automaker will temporarily suspend sales of the electric vehicle in Japan from September 22nd.
The yen plunged to a new 24-year low against the dollar on Thursday as Japan sticks with its long-standing monetary easing policies in contrast to tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The yen plunged to a new 24-year low against the dollar on Thursday as Japan sticks with its long-standing monetary easing policies in contrast to tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Japan's annual whaling season has now reached its peak. It is three years since the country withdrew from the International Whaling Commission and resumed commercial hunting.
Japan's annual whaling season has now reached its peak. It is three years since the country withdrew from the International Whaling Commission and resumed commercial hunting.
Pretax profits among nonfinancial Japanese companies jumped 17.6% from a year earlier to a record 28.32 trillion yen ($203 billion) in the April-June quarter, government data showed on Thursday, boosted by a weak yen and the waning impact of the COVID-19 pandemic despite surging commodity prices.
Pretax profits among nonfinancial Japanese companies jumped 17.6% from a year earlier to a record 28.32 trillion yen ($203 billion) in the April-June quarter, government data showed on Thursday, boosted by a weak yen and the waning impact of the COVID-19 pandemic despite surging commodity prices.
East Japan Railway will shrink its rail workforce by about 10% over the coming years to bring it in line with sluggish commuter traffic, in the industry's first big post-pandemic retrenchment plan.
East Japan Railway will shrink its rail workforce by about 10% over the coming years to bring it in line with sluggish commuter traffic, in the industry's first big post-pandemic retrenchment plan.
In what most would call an end to hour-long waiting lines, Uber Japan has announced plan for online delivery during matches. You can now order snacks while sitting on your seats.
In what most would call an end to hour-long waiting lines, Uber Japan has announced plan for online delivery during matches. You can now order snacks while sitting on your seats.
Japanese travel agency H.I.S. said Tuesday that it will sell Huis Ten Bosch, a Dutch-themed amusement park in Nagasaki prefecture, to Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG.
Japanese travel agency H.I.S. said Tuesday that it will sell Huis Ten Bosch, a Dutch-themed amusement park in Nagasaki prefecture, to Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG.
Honda Motor may have been slow to embrace electric vehicles, similar to its Japanese peers, but the automaker has made large bets to get ahead in the growing market, especially when it comes to EV batteries.
Honda Motor may have been slow to embrace electric vehicles, similar to its Japanese peers, but the automaker has made large bets to get ahead in the growing market, especially when it comes to EV batteries.
Kyocera and KDDI founder Kazuo Inamori died on Aug. 24, Kyocera announced on Tuesday. Inamori was 90.
Kyocera and KDDI founder Kazuo Inamori died on Aug. 24, Kyocera announced on Tuesday. Inamori was 90.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. will jointly develop insurance products for space travelers as they bet more civilians will venture beyond the Earth in the future.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. will jointly develop insurance products for space travelers as they bet more civilians will venture beyond the Earth in the future.
