Japan to take ‘necessary action’ if yen’s slide continues
canindia.com -- Sep 08
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Wednesday said the government will take “necessary action” if the trend of the weakening yen continues.
Suzuki also told reporters that he is “concerned” about the yen’s rapid “one-sided” movements and that the negative aspects of the yen’s weakness should be monitored, reports Xinhua news agency.
His remarks came after the yen dropped to a fresh 24-year low against the US dollar in the 143-144 yen range and underscored comments he made earlier in the day when the Japanese currency also tumbled versus the dollar.
The government here signaled earlier on Wednesday it stood poised to intervene in the currency markets if the yen continues its rapid depreciation owing to “one-sided” currency moves, with Suzuki calling for stability in currency markets, saying the yen moves should be stable and reflect economic fundamentals. ...continue reading
Japan to penalize hospitals not accepting infectious disease patients
Kyodo - Sep 02
The Japanese government decided Friday to introduce penalties for major hospitals that fail to provide outpatient care and prepare beds for patients with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases against prearrangements with local governments.
US soldiers launch Javelin missiles in Japan for first time
militarytimes.com - Sep 02
U.S. soldiers and Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Forces fired Javelin missiles during the opening of Orient Shield 22, a bilateral field training exercise taking place across the island nation.
Japan may start inoculation against Omicron by end of September
Japan Today - Sep 01
The government may start inoculating the public specifically against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus by the end of September, rather than mid-October as originally planned, government sources said Tuesday.
Kishida vows to sever LDP ties with Unification Church
Nikkei - Sep 01
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party will sever ties with the former Unification Church.
Japan to push for Africa seat on the UN Security Council
Al Jazeera - Aug 29
Japan will push for an African seat at the United Nations by using its place on the world body’s Security Council.
Japan's major opposition party picks new leader
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's major opposition Nippon Ishin Japan Innovation Party has picked co-head Baba Nobuyuki as its new leader.
Japan pledges $30 billion in aid for Africa at Tunis summit
Alaraby - Aug 28
Japan pledged $30 billion in aid for development in Africa on Saturday, saying it wants to work more closely with the continent, with the rules-based international order under threat after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Japan's Cabinet approves $1.8m to pay for Abe state funeral
Nikkei - Aug 27
Japan's Cabinet on Friday approved a 249 million yen ($1.8 million) allocation to pay for the controversial state funeral next month of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan police chief to resign over shooting death of former prime minister
NPR - Aug 25
Japan's national police chief on Thursday said he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.
Japan grants refugee status to 98 Afghans fleeing Taliban
Japan Today - Aug 24
Japan has granted refugee status to 98 people who fled Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power last August, government sources said Tuesday, in a rare move for a country with a poor record on giving asylum.
Japan signals return to nuclear power to stabilise energy supply
Reuters - Aug 24
Japan will restart more idled nuclear plants and look at developing next-generation reactors, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, setting the stage for a major policy shift on nuclear energy a decade after the Fukushima disaster.
Xi sends message to Kishida wishing recovery from COVID-19
NHK - Aug 22
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio wishing for his recovery from COVID-19. Kishida tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.
