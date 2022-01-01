Man arrested for fatal stabbing over noise dispute outside neighbor’s apartment
「騒音うるさく…」近隣住民刺し死なせたか 男逮捕
Japan Today -- Sep 08
Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefectural, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed his neighbor’s friend outside their apartment following a noise dispute.
According to police, the suspect stabbed a 36-year-old male restaurant worker from Mishima City at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, lock media reported. Sources told reporters that the victim, later pronounced dead at a hospital, was visiting a friend who lives in the apartment.
It is believed that a noise dispute occurred between the suspect and victim, resulting in him being stabbed in the abdomen with a knife near the stair landing.
Sep 08 (ANNnewsCH) - 6日午前2時ごろ、静岡県熱海市のアパートで職業不詳・関維俊さん（36）が刃物で刺され、約4時間後に死亡しました。 ...continue reading
Why Japanese People Like Wearing Masks!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 04
Nowadays a weird phenomenon is occurring in Japan since this corona pandemic started people all over the world have been obligated to wear masks.
Nowadays a weird phenomenon is occurring in Japan since this corona pandemic started people all over the world have been obligated to wear masks.
Man arrested for killing adoptive mother dies in apparent suicide in detention cell
A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 54-year-old adoptive mother last year has died after being found unresponsive in his detention cell in Osaka, authorities said Friday.
Japan’s hottest city to give out umbrellas to protect children from sun
Children living in Japan’s hottest city will be given specially designed umbrellas to protect them from the heat, after a summer that saw record-breaking temperatures in many parts of the country.
Former babysitter given 20 years in prison for sexually abusing 20 children
A district court in Japan has sentenced a former male babysitter to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting 20 children.
Japan town: Giant squid statue has had huge economic effect
A Japanese fishing town says a giant statue of a squid has had a huge economic effect, though it drew criticism for having been paid for with an emergency COVID-19 relief grant.
Sushi chef drops knives on train, causing panic and delays
Given the general rarity of firearms in Japan, knives are frequently used by those looking to intimidate others or inflict violence.
Man given 4 years in prison for arson in Korean community
A Japanese court sentenced a 23-year-old man to four years in prison on Tuesday for setting fire to empty houses in a community of Korean residents in Kyoto Prefecture a year ago, in a case seen by the residents as a hate crime.
Why Dating can be a PAIN in Japan
Want to date a Japanese girl or boy in Japan? We asked them what issues and problems can happen on a date in Japan.
Abe murder suspect says mother’s involvement in Unification Church destroyed his life
The brazen assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo with a handmade gun shocked a nation unused to high-profile political violence.
Doctors: Empress Emerita does not need medication for now
Doctors have decided that Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko does not need medication for now for the blood clot in her leg.
Miss Universe Japan 2022 is Marybelen Sakamoto
Marybelen Sakamoto was crowned Miss Universe Japan 2022 in a glittering national competition held on Thursday, August 25 in Tokyo.
Woman, 3-year-old daughter found stabbed to death in apartment
A 29-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death in their apartment in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, police said, adding that they are looking for the woman’s 33-year-old husband whose whereabouts are unknown.
