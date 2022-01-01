Man arrested for fatal stabbing over noise dispute outside neighbor’s apartment

Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefectural, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed his neighbor’s friend outside their apartment following a noise dispute.

According to police, the suspect stabbed a 36-year-old male restaurant worker from Mishima City at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, lock media reported. Sources told reporters that the victim, later pronounced dead at a hospital, was visiting a friend who lives in the apartment.

It is believed that a noise dispute occurred between the suspect and victim, resulting in him being stabbed in the abdomen with a knife near the stair landing.