One Piece: Red Is Now One of Japan's Top 10 Grossing Films Ever
Promising to bring back Red-Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter, the ultimate diva Uta, the film will arrive in North America next month, following its titanic run in Japanese theaters. Now, new figures have emerged for the film that reveals it has crossed the box office threshold and become a part of the top ten highest-grossing anime films in Japan.
One Piece: Red has wound up in some interesting places following its release in Japan, with a handful of episodes of One Piece's television series taking the opportunity to explore the younger days of both Luffy and Uta. On top of this, the fifteenth movie of the Shonen franchise recently took part in a college football game, using the sporting event to reveal its release window as the marching band played several tunes surrounding the return of Shanks.
It has been around thirty days since One Piece: Red hit theaters in Japan, pulling in over $94 million at the box office without receiving a global release as of yet. While it has made some serious strides, it still has a long way to go if Red is hoping to overtake the current champ of the anime movie scene, as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train currently has made over $450 million worldwide.
Netflix Anime - Sep 09
Four hundred years since the collapse of modern civilization, the world is dominated by the chaos of swords and sorcery.
Japan Today - Sep 09
Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he allegedly set fire to a bar last month.
NHK - Sep 09
Thursday marks one year before the Rugby World Cup opens in France. Japan's national team is aiming to bolster its strength with a new goal and a new theme.
comicbook.com - Sep 09
One Piece: Red is the fifteenth film released for the long-running Shonen franchise that spawned from Eiichiro Oda's creative mind.
Japan Today - Sep 08
Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefectural, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed his neighbor’s friend outside their apartment following a noise dispute.
NHK - Sep 08
A Japanese language school in Fukuoka City, southwestern Japan, has been forced to effectively stop accepting students following an act of human rights abuse.
NHK - Sep 08
Kura Sushi is joining rival conveyor-belt sushi chains in raising prices. The Osaka-based company says it will charge more for its cheapest plates from next month to reflect the soaring cost of fish.
NHK - Sep 08
Licensed tour guides in Japan are getting ready to resume work as more foreign tourists are expected to visit the country now that border controls have been relaxed.
Nikkei - Sep 08
Japanese travelers are flocking to international flights now that the government has eased its once-tough COVID restrictions on reentering the country from abroad.
NHK - Sep 08
A leading Japanese beverage company has been called out for selling a mixed-juice product with significantly lower amounts of melon juice than its packaging suggested.
NHK - Sep 08
A total of four bears were spotted in residential areas of Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, in northeastern Japan on Tuesday evening.
canindia.com - Sep 08
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Wednesday said the government will take “necessary action” if the trend of the weakening yen continues.