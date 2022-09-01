6 teens nabbed over "papakatsu" robbery in Tokyo
「パパ活狩り」…30代男性から車を奪い衣類など購入させたか…女子高校生ら6人逮捕
Kyodo -- Sep 09
Police said Thursday they have arrested six teenagers on suspicion of robbing a 30-year-old man in Tokyo in a case known in Japan as "papakatsu," whereby a man gives money to a young girl in exchange for a date.
The group of five boys and a girl, aged between 16 and 19, allegedly stole the man's car worth 1 million yen ($6,900) and forced him to buy earphones and clothes in exchange for not exposing him to the police.
The Metropolitan Police Department is also investigating whether the group also extorted over a million yen in cash. ...continue reading
Sep 09 (ANNnewsCH) - デートなどの見返りに金銭を受け取る「パパ活」で誘い出した男性から車などを奪ったとして16歳の女子高校生や19歳の男ら6人が逮捕されました。6人は「パパ活狩り」と称していたということです。 ...continue reading
3-yr-old dies after left in bus for hours, heatstroke suspected
Kyodo - Sep 06
A 3-year-old girl died Monday after she was likely left for about five hours inside a kindergarten school bus in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, police said.
Prince Hisahito, 2nd in line to throne, turns 16
Kyodo - Sep 06
Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Japanese imperial throne, turned 16 Tuesday after starting senior high school this spring.
Why Japanese People Like Wearing Masks!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 04
Nowadays a weird phenomenon is occurring in Japan since this corona pandemic started people all over the world have been obligated to wear masks.
Man arrested for killing adoptive mother dies in apparent suicide in detention cell
Japan Today - Sep 04
A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 54-year-old adoptive mother last year has died after being found unresponsive in his detention cell in Osaka, authorities said Friday.
Japan’s hottest city to give out umbrellas to protect children from sun
theguardian.com - Sep 02
Children living in Japan’s hottest city will be given specially designed umbrellas to protect them from the heat, after a summer that saw record-breaking temperatures in many parts of the country.
Former babysitter given 20 years in prison for sexually abusing 20 children
NHK - Aug 31
A district court in Japan has sentenced a former male babysitter to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting 20 children.
Japan town: Giant squid statue has had huge economic effect
NHK - Aug 31
A Japanese fishing town says a giant statue of a squid has had a huge economic effect, though it drew criticism for having been paid for with an emergency COVID-19 relief grant.
Sushi chef drops knives on train, causing panic and delays
Japan Today - Aug 30
Given the general rarity of firearms in Japan, knives are frequently used by those looking to intimidate others or inflict violence.
Man given 4 years in prison for arson in Korean community
fa.news - Aug 30
A Japanese court sentenced a 23-year-old man to four years in prison on Tuesday for setting fire to empty houses in a community of Korean residents in Kyoto Prefecture a year ago, in a case seen by the residents as a hate crime.
Why Dating can be a PAIN in Japan
Ask Japanese - Aug 29
Want to date a Japanese girl or boy in Japan? We asked them what issues and problems can happen on a date in Japan.
Abe murder suspect says mother’s involvement in Unification Church destroyed his life
The Diplomat - Aug 27
The brazen assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo with a handmade gun shocked a nation unused to high-profile political violence.
Doctors: Empress Emerita does not need medication for now
NHK - Aug 27
Doctors have decided that Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko does not need medication for now for the blood clot in her leg.
