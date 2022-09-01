6 teens nabbed over "papakatsu" robbery in Tokyo

Police said Thursday they have arrested six teenagers on suspicion of robbing a 30-year-old man in Tokyo in a case known in Japan as "papakatsu," whereby a man gives money to a young girl in exchange for a date.

The group of five boys and a girl, aged between 16 and 19, allegedly stole the man's car worth 1 million yen ($6,900) and forced him to buy earphones and clothes in exchange for not exposing him to the police.

The Metropolitan Police Department is also investigating whether the group also extorted over a million yen in cash. ...continue reading