BASTARD‼️ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- | Official Trailer 2
『BASTARD!! ー暗黒の破壊神ー』予告編2
The Dark Rebel Army, which plans to resurrect the god of destruction Anthrasax, continues to expand its power in a bid to rule the world, led by the overwhelmingly powerful Four Divine Kings.
The Kingdom of Meta-llicana on the Central Metallion Continent is assaulted by the sorcerer-led Dark Rebel Army.
In order to save the kingdom, Tia Noto Yoko, daughter of the Great Priest, has a decision to make — she must resurrect the ancient great wizard who once plotted to rule the world, and who is sealed within her childhood friend Lucien Renlen.
The only thing that can undo the seal is a virgin’s maiden kiss.
Facing imminent danger, Yoko puts her lips on Lucien’s, and in that moment, a dark and powerful energy fills the air.
The strongest, wildest, and most beautiful protagonist, the legendary wizard Dark Schneider, is finally revived!
Episodes 14-24 of the Netflix Series "BASTARD‼️️ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-" start steaming from September 15, only on Netflix!
Netflix Anime - Sep 09
Four hundred years since the collapse of modern civilization, the world is dominated by the chaos of swords and sorcery.
Japan Today - Sep 09
Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he allegedly set fire to a bar last month.
NHK - Sep 09
Thursday marks one year before the Rugby World Cup opens in France. Japan's national team is aiming to bolster its strength with a new goal and a new theme.
comicbook.com - Sep 09
One Piece: Red is the fifteenth film released for the long-running Shonen franchise that spawned from Eiichiro Oda's creative mind.
Japan Today - Sep 08
Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefectural, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed his neighbor’s friend outside their apartment following a noise dispute.
NHK - Sep 08
A Japanese language school in Fukuoka City, southwestern Japan, has been forced to effectively stop accepting students following an act of human rights abuse.
NHK - Sep 08
Kura Sushi is joining rival conveyor-belt sushi chains in raising prices. The Osaka-based company says it will charge more for its cheapest plates from next month to reflect the soaring cost of fish.
NHK - Sep 08
Licensed tour guides in Japan are getting ready to resume work as more foreign tourists are expected to visit the country now that border controls have been relaxed.
Nikkei - Sep 08
Japanese travelers are flocking to international flights now that the government has eased its once-tough COVID restrictions on reentering the country from abroad.
NHK - Sep 08
A leading Japanese beverage company has been called out for selling a mixed-juice product with significantly lower amounts of melon juice than its packaging suggested.
NHK - Sep 08
A total of four bears were spotted in residential areas of Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, in northeastern Japan on Tuesday evening.
canindia.com - Sep 08
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Wednesday said the government will take “necessary action” if the trend of the weakening yen continues.