Emperor expresses condolences for Queen Elizabeth
The Emperor said he would like to express earnest respect and gratitude for the Queen's legacy, her achievements and her dedication.
The Japanese Imperial family has long had close relations with the British Royal family.
Emperor Emeritus Akihito attended the Queen's coronation ceremony in 1953, on behalf of Emperor Showa. In the 1980s, Emperor Naruhito studied at Britain's Oxford University and has since made official visits to Britain on three occasions, and dined with the Queen.
In the statement, the Emperor noted that the Queen had always taken a warm attitude toward relations between the two countries, and paid attention to ties between the British Royal family and the Japanese Imperial family.
The Emperor expressed his deep gratitude for the Queen's solicitude for him on various occasions during his days at Oxford and visits to the country....continue reading
NHK - Sep 09
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has issued a statement expressing his deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Nikkei - Sep 09
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said rapid yen moves were undesirable after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, joining a chorus of policymakers lobbing verbal warnings over the currency's recent sharp drop to 24-year lows.
business-standard.com - Sep 09
Buyers of the basic iPhone 14 in Japan - where the yen has slumped 24% since September - will pay 20% more than they did for the iPhone 13 when it was launched a year ago at 99,800 yen ($692.81).
Kyodo - Sep 09
Police said Thursday they have arrested six teenagers on suspicion of robbing a 30-year-old man in Tokyo in a case known in Japan as "papakatsu," whereby a man gives money to a young girl in exchange for a date.
NHK - Sep 09
Researchers in Japan say their 20-year-long study shows that people who eat lots of fruit and vegetables are at lower risk of death compared to those who eat little of such food.
AP - Sep 09
Japan’s governing party said Thursday that an internal survey found that nearly half of its national lawmakers had ties to the Unification Church, in a widening controversy that emerged after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Netflix Anime - Sep 09
Four hundred years since the collapse of modern civilization, the world is dominated by the chaos of swords and sorcery.
Japan Today - Sep 09
Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he allegedly set fire to a bar last month.
NHK - Sep 09
Thursday marks one year before the Rugby World Cup opens in France. Japan's national team is aiming to bolster its strength with a new goal and a new theme.
comicbook.com - Sep 09
One Piece: Red is the fifteenth film released for the long-running Shonen franchise that spawned from Eiichiro Oda's creative mind.
Japan Today - Sep 08
Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefectural, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed his neighbor’s friend outside their apartment following a noise dispute.
NHK - Sep 08
A Japanese language school in Fukuoka City, southwestern Japan, has been forced to effectively stop accepting students following an act of human rights abuse.