Emperor expresses condolences for Queen Elizabeth

Japan's Emperor Naruhito has issued a statement expressing his deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

The Emperor said he would like to express earnest respect and gratitude for the Queen's legacy, her achievements and her dedication.

The Japanese Imperial family has long had close relations with the British Royal family.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito attended the Queen's coronation ceremony in 1953, on behalf of Emperor Showa. In the 1980s, Emperor Naruhito studied at Britain's Oxford University and has since made official visits to Britain on three occasions, and dined with the Queen.

In the statement, the Emperor noted that the Queen had always taken a warm attitude toward relations between the two countries, and paid attention to ties between the British Royal family and the Japanese Imperial family.

The Emperor expressed his deep gratitude for the Queen's solicitude for him on various occasions during his days at Oxford and visits to the country.