U.N. panel urges Japan to end segregated education of disabled kids
The U.N. Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities expressed concerns over how an increasing number of disabled children cannot attend regular schools and called on the Japanese government to adopt a national action plan on quality inclusive education.
While highlighting the progress made by Japan in its policies for disabled people, Jonas Ruskus, vice-chair of the committee and co-rapporteur for the country, said at a press briefing that Japan must reverse its "negative trend of (segregated) special education."
The committee also urged Japan to "abolish all legal provisions, legitimating forced treatment" of persons with disabilities, describing their "involuntary hospitalization" as "discrimination on the grounds of impairment."...continue reading
NHK - Sep 08
A Japanese language school in Fukuoka City, southwestern Japan, has been forced to effectively stop accepting students following an act of human rights abuse.
WION - Sep 07
A 38-year-old man in Japan is living the dreams of millions by doing 'nothing' and earning out of it! Meet Shoji Morimoto who rents himself out to his customers and works as a 'rental-do-nothing-man'. Morimoto has been hired over 4,000 times to do nothing since starting his business on Twitter in 2018.
Asian Boss - Sep 06
Since Japan's declining birth rate is on ongoing issue, we were curious to hear directly from the Japanese why it keeps on dropping and if they simply not want to have babies anymore.
Linfamy - Sep 05
Buddhist deathbed rituals in medieval Japan.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 05
There are a lot of people who are currently wondering how you can spend Bitcoin in Japan.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 05
Fans of virtual communication a few years ago drew attention to video chat. With its help, everyone can easily find an interlocutor anywhere in the world.
Kyodo - Sep 04
The number of women teaching at universities in Japan hit a record high this May, a more than fourfold increase from 30 years ago, recently released preliminary government data showed.
BBC - Sep 03
While debate still rages in the US over the repeal of Roe v Wade, a much less noisy argument is unfolding in Japan over the legalisation of so-called medically induced abortions.
NHK - Aug 31
A court in western Japan has dismissed a suit claiming that a prefectural ordinance restricting computer-game use infringes upon players' constitutional rights.
AsiaNews - Aug 30
Many foreign students have returned to their Japanese universities for the first time in two years, bringing campuses back to a level of energy last seen before the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Siroeno Yosui - Aug 29
Handlasted, Handwelted and Handsewn Outsole Stitch.
Nationthailand - Aug 26
Japan’s Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry is planning to use both digital and printed textbooks in elementary and junior high schools from the 2024 school year.