U.N. panel urges Japan to end segregated education of disabled kids

A U.N. panel dealing with the rights of people with disabilities urged Japan on Friday to end special education that segregates children with disabilities from those without, as part of its recommendations for the country over its policies for the disabled.

The U.N. Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities expressed concerns over how an increasing number of disabled children cannot attend regular schools and called on the Japanese government to adopt a national action plan on quality inclusive education.

While highlighting the progress made by Japan in its policies for disabled people, Jonas Ruskus, vice-chair of the committee and co-rapporteur for the country, said at a press briefing that Japan must reverse its "negative trend of (segregated) special education."

The committee also urged Japan to "abolish all legal provisions, legitimating forced treatment" of persons with disabilities, describing their "involuntary hospitalization" as "discrimination on the grounds of impairment."