Tesla begins delivering Model Ys in Japan

Tesla has begun delivering Model Ys to customers in Japan, Tesla Japan announced on Twitter.

In June, Tesla opened up Model Y ordering for Australia and Japan. In Japan, the Model Y RWD starts at Y6,190,000 ($46,156.97), and the Model Y Dual Motor AWD Performance costs Y8,090,000 ($60,324.70). Tesla estimated that the delivery date was from August to September.

Japan’s lack of charging infrastructure, parking space, and subsidies were highlighted as key reasons for the country’s reluctance to embrace EVs. However, Tesla’s price cuts for Model 3 last year helped to increase demand.