Tesla begins delivering Model Ys in Japan
teslarati.com -- Sep 10
Tesla has begun delivering Model Ys to customers in Japan, Tesla Japan announced on Twitter.
In June, Tesla opened up Model Y ordering for Australia and Japan. In Japan, the Model Y RWD starts at Y6,190,000 ($46,156.97), and the Model Y Dual Motor AWD Performance costs Y8,090,000 ($60,324.70). Tesla estimated that the delivery date was from August to September.
Japan’s lack of charging infrastructure, parking space, and subsidies were highlighted as key reasons for the country’s reluctance to embrace EVs. However, Tesla’s price cuts for Model 3 last year helped to increase demand....continue reading
Kura Sushi chain to raise prices as costs climb
NHK - Sep 08
Kura Sushi is joining rival conveyor-belt sushi chains in raising prices. The Osaka-based company says it will charge more for its cheapest plates from next month to reflect the soaring cost of fish.
Kirin Beverage ordered to take action on misleading fruit juice label
NHK - Sep 08
A leading Japanese beverage company has been called out for selling a mixed-juice product with significantly lower amounts of melon juice than its packaging suggested.
Amazon drivers rebel against unrealistic A.I. delivery routes that don’t account for rivers, train tracks, or narrow roads
fortune.com - Sep 07
Amazon’s unionization woes have spread to a new continent, as delivery drivers in one of the company’s biggest markets have rallied to fight poor conditions they say are intensified by the tech giant’s A.I. system.
Japanese yen falls to 24-year-low in New York
NHK - Sep 07
The Japanese yen has shed more of its value, hitting a new 24-year low against the dollar.
Chinese water parks hook 'One Piece' pirate character licensing deal
Nikkei - Sep 07
Chinese leisure group Haichang Ocean Park Holdings has inked a merchandise license agreement to use characters from the "One Piece" Japanese comic book series in a bid to lure more guests.
Google to accept 3rd-party app payments in Japan
Nikkei - Sep 03
Google plans to accept the use of third-party payment services on its smartphone app in most major countries such as Japan and India, but not the U.S., marking a turning point in its conflict with foreign authorities who have been calling for the opening of payment systems to the outside to promote competition.
Nissan to suspend Leaf orders, raise prices
NHK - Sep 02
Nissan Motor says it will stop taking orders of its Leaf model until it raises the car's retail prices. The Japanese automaker will temporarily suspend sales of the electric vehicle in Japan from September 22nd.
Yen sinks to new 24-year low against dollar
Japan Today - Sep 02
The yen plunged to a new 24-year low against the dollar on Thursday as Japan sticks with its long-standing monetary easing policies in contrast to tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Trying to get Japanese consumers hooked on whale meat
NHK - Sep 01
Japan's annual whaling season has now reached its peak. It is three years since the country withdrew from the International Whaling Commission and resumed commercial hunting.
Pretax profits at Japan companies hit record high in April-June
Nikkei - Sep 01
Pretax profits among nonfinancial Japanese companies jumped 17.6% from a year earlier to a record 28.32 trillion yen ($203 billion) in the April-June quarter, government data showed on Thursday, boosted by a weak yen and the waning impact of the COVID-19 pandemic despite surging commodity prices.
Top Japan railway JR East to cut 4,000 train jobs as commuters stay home
Nikkei - Sep 01
East Japan Railway will shrink its rail workforce by about 10% over the coming years to bring it in line with sluggish commuter traffic, in the industry's first big post-pandemic retrenchment plan.
End to hour-long waiting lines: Uber Japan announces plan for online delivery during matches
WION - Aug 31
In what most would call an end to hour-long waiting lines, Uber Japan has announced plan for online delivery during matches. You can now order snacks while sitting on your seats.
