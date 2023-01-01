Japanese Emperor Naruhito will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in rare trip

Japanese Emperor Naruhito is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The Imperial Household Agency stated that Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, were observing a solemn three days of mourning for Elizabeth.

Naruhito and Masako both attended Oxford University in England, where they met.

Both speak fluent English, and Naruhito met with Queen Elizabeth II multiple times as crown prince. ...continue reading