Tadpole Denial and Other Secrets to Long Life, by Japanese Doctors
Linfamy -- Sep 11
Tadpole denial and various life extension techniques of premodern Japanese doctors and priests.
Japanese language school forced to stop accepting students over abuse
NHK - Sep 08
A Japanese language school in Fukuoka City, southwestern Japan, has been forced to effectively stop accepting students following an act of human rights abuse.
Meet this Japanese man who gets paid to 'do nothing'
WION - Sep 07
A 38-year-old man in Japan is living the dreams of millions by doing 'nothing' and earning out of it! Meet Shoji Morimoto who rents himself out to his customers and works as a 'rental-do-nothing-man'. Morimoto has been hired over 4,000 times to do nothing since starting his business on Twitter in 2018.
Do The Japanese Not Want To Have Babies Anymore? | Street Interview
Asian Boss - Sep 06
Since Japan's declining birth rate is on ongoing issue, we were curious to hear directly from the Japanese why it keeps on dropping and if they simply not want to have babies anymore.
Why the Japanese Were TERRIFIED of Their Last Dying Thoughts
Linfamy - Sep 05
Buddhist deathbed rituals in medieval Japan.
Number of female university teachers in Japan at record high
Kyodo - Sep 04
The number of women teaching at universities in Japan hit a record high this May, a more than fourfold increase from 30 years ago, recently released preliminary government data showed.
Abortion pill: Why Japanese women will need their partner's consent to get a tablet
BBC - Sep 03
While debate still rages in the US over the repeal of Roe v Wade, a much less noisy argument is unfolding in Japan over the legalisation of so-called medically induced abortions.
Japan court rules ordinance limiting computer-game play constitutional
NHK - Aug 31
A court in western Japan has dismissed a suit claiming that a prefectural ordinance restricting computer-game use infringes upon players' constitutional rights.
Foreign students finally returning to Japanese universities
AsiaNews - Aug 30
Many foreign students have returned to their Japanese universities for the first time in two years, bringing campuses back to a level of energy last seen before the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Process of Making HANDMADE Classic Shoes | Japan
Siroeno Yosui - Aug 29
Handlasted, Handwelted and Handsewn Outsole Stitch.
School textbooks for English in Japan to go digital from 2024
Nationthailand - Aug 26
Japan’s Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry is planning to use both digital and printed textbooks in elementary and junior high schools from the 2024 school year.
