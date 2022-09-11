Typhoon Muifa moving near Japan's Okinawa islands

Weather officials in Japan say a powerful typhoon is approaching Okinawa. They warn Typhoon Muifa could bring strong winds and rough seas to some areas.

The Meteorological Agency says Muifa is moving northwest over waters south of Ishigaki Island in Okinawa on Sunday afternoon, Japan time.

The agency expects Muifa to maintain strength as it moves north. Authorities say it is likely the storm will approach the Sakishima Islands from Monday through Tuesday.

They say fierce winds may start lashing the area on Sunday evening. Officials have issued a warning for strong winds in the Ishigaki area.

Officials also warn of heavy rain in Sakishima Islands through Wednesday.

They point out the storm is moving slowly. They say that means the rough conditions will last for an extended period of time.

Officials also say waves may reach a height of 10 meters around the Yaeyama and Miyakojima regions.