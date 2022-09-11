Typhoon Muifa moving near Japan's Okinawa islands
台風12号が発達 「非常に強い勢力」で先島諸島に最接近へ
NHK -- Sep 11
Weather officials in Japan say a powerful typhoon is approaching Okinawa. They warn Typhoon Muifa could bring strong winds and rough seas to some areas.
The Meteorological Agency says Muifa is moving northwest over waters south of Ishigaki Island in Okinawa on Sunday afternoon, Japan time.
The agency expects Muifa to maintain strength as it moves north. Authorities say it is likely the storm will approach the Sakishima Islands from Monday through Tuesday.
They say fierce winds may start lashing the area on Sunday evening. Officials have issued a warning for strong winds in the Ishigaki area.
Officials also warn of heavy rain in Sakishima Islands through Wednesday.
They point out the storm is moving slowly. They say that means the rough conditions will last for an extended period of time.
Officials also say waves may reach a height of 10 meters around the Yaeyama and Miyakojima regions.
Sep 11 (ANNnewsCH) - 台風12号は非常に強い勢力に発達しています。勢力を維持したまま、12日に石垣島など先島諸島に最接近する見込みです。 ...continue reading
'Passengers who don’t want to be groped, please use the rear train cars' announcement angers many
Japan is very proud of its trains, and in many ways rightfully so. The country has one of the cleanest, most reliable, and most convenient rail networks to be found anywhere on the planet.
3 bodies found in Russia after Hokkaido boat tragedy arrive in Japan
Three bodies recovered by Russia that are believed to be those of people missing from a tourist boat that sank off Hokkaido in April arrived in Japan on a coast guard vessel Saturday.
How you can be 99.9 percent guilty before a trial in Japan
From modern day slavery to triad societies, this documentary series travels the world investigating the secrets that exacerbate power struggles between the haves and have-nots.
More empty homes: Japan's housing glut to hit 10M in 2023
Japan will likely see an excess supply of 10 million dwelling units in 2023, due partly to government housing policy through the 2000s that ignored falling demand caused by a shrinking population.
Court orders Tokyo Medical University to pay damages over rigged exams
A Japanese court on Friday ordered Tokyo Medical University to pay damages totaling around 18.26 million yen to 27 women who claimed the school rigged its entrance exams in favor of male candidates, depriving them of admission.
U.N. panel urges Japan to end segregated education of disabled kids
A U.N. panel dealing with the rights of people with disabilities urged Japan on Friday to end special education that segregates children with disabilities from those without, as part of its recommendations for the country over its policies for the disabled.
Man arrested for murder of woman whose body he left in Ibaraki forest
Police in Tokyo on Friday charged a 34-year-old man, already under arrest on suspicion of illegally confining a 23-year-old woman and then leaving her body in a forest in Ibaraki Prefecture, with her murder in June.
Tesla begins delivering Model Ys in Japan
Tesla has begun delivering Model Ys to customers in Japan, Tesla Japan announced on Twitter.
9 of the Best Extreme Adventures in Japan
Japan is a country of many wonders, from its ancient temples to modern cities. But there are other parts of this beautiful nation that will take your breath away.
Emperor expresses condolences for Queen Elizabeth
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has issued a statement expressing his deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
BOJ's Kuroda warns against 'rapid' yen moves after meeting PM
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said rapid yen moves were undesirable after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, joining a chorus of policymakers lobbing verbal warnings over the currency's recent sharp drop to 24-year lows.
