Japan to remove entry cap in 'not-so-distant future,' official says
木原副長官 さらなる緩和策実施の考え 入国者数の上限撤廃など
The government will simultaneously relax other restrictions including a visa requirement and the requirement to travel on a package tour when it completely lifts the daily cap on overseas arrivals, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said in a Fuji Television program.
The country's strict COVID-19 border controls have been gradually eased but have been in place for more than two years. Just recently, the daily entry cap was raised to 50,000 from 20,000 and inbound tourists were allowed to travel on tours without a guide.
"We will review (restrictions) altogether. We have to carry it out in the not-so-distant future," he said. "Japan has seasonal attractions in fall and winter. We know there are a lot of people overseas who want to come to Japan."
Japan should not lag further behind in attracting foreign tourists, especially at a time when the Japanese currency's weakness is making the country an attractive destination, he added. ...continue reading
