How you can be 99.9 percent guilty before a trial in Japan
VICE Asia -- Sep 11
From modern day slavery to triad societies, this documentary series travels the world investigating the secrets that exacerbate power struggles between the haves and have-nots.
6 teens nabbed over "papakatsu" robbery in Tokyo
Kyodo - Sep 09
Police said Thursday they have arrested six teenagers on suspicion of robbing a 30-year-old man in Tokyo in a case known in Japan as "papakatsu," whereby a man gives money to a young girl in exchange for a date.
Kyodo - Sep 09
Police said Thursday they have arrested six teenagers on suspicion of robbing a 30-year-old man in Tokyo in a case known in Japan as "papakatsu," whereby a man gives money to a young girl in exchange for a date.
Man arrested for setting fire to bar after being told other customers don’t like talking to him
Japan Today - Sep 09
Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he allegedly set fire to a bar last month.
Japan Today - Sep 09
Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he allegedly set fire to a bar last month.
Man arrested for fatal stabbing over noise dispute outside neighbor’s apartment
Japan Today - Sep 08
Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefectural, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed his neighbor’s friend outside their apartment following a noise dispute.
Japan Today - Sep 08
Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefectural, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed his neighbor’s friend outside their apartment following a noise dispute.
4 bears spotted in Sendai City, one captured and killed
NHK - Sep 08
A total of four bears were spotted in residential areas of Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, in northeastern Japan on Tuesday evening.
NHK - Sep 08
A total of four bears were spotted in residential areas of Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, in northeastern Japan on Tuesday evening.
3-yr-old dies after left in bus for hours, heatstroke suspected
Kyodo - Sep 06
A 3-year-old girl died Monday after she was likely left for about five hours inside a kindergarten school bus in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, police said.
Kyodo - Sep 06
A 3-year-old girl died Monday after she was likely left for about five hours inside a kindergarten school bus in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, police said.
Prince Hisahito, 2nd in line to throne, turns 16
Kyodo - Sep 06
Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Japanese imperial throne, turned 16 Tuesday after starting senior high school this spring.
Kyodo - Sep 06
Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Japanese imperial throne, turned 16 Tuesday after starting senior high school this spring.
Why Japanese People Like Wearing Masks!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 04
Nowadays a weird phenomenon is occurring in Japan since this corona pandemic started people all over the world have been obligated to wear masks.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 04
Nowadays a weird phenomenon is occurring in Japan since this corona pandemic started people all over the world have been obligated to wear masks.
Man arrested for killing adoptive mother dies in apparent suicide in detention cell
Japan Today - Sep 04
A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 54-year-old adoptive mother last year has died after being found unresponsive in his detention cell in Osaka, authorities said Friday.
Japan Today - Sep 04
A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 54-year-old adoptive mother last year has died after being found unresponsive in his detention cell in Osaka, authorities said Friday.
Japan’s hottest city to give out umbrellas to protect children from sun
theguardian.com - Sep 02
Children living in Japan’s hottest city will be given specially designed umbrellas to protect them from the heat, after a summer that saw record-breaking temperatures in many parts of the country.
theguardian.com - Sep 02
Children living in Japan’s hottest city will be given specially designed umbrellas to protect them from the heat, after a summer that saw record-breaking temperatures in many parts of the country.
Former babysitter given 20 years in prison for sexually abusing 20 children
NHK - Aug 31
A district court in Japan has sentenced a former male babysitter to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting 20 children.
NHK - Aug 31
A district court in Japan has sentenced a former male babysitter to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting 20 children.
Japan town: Giant squid statue has had huge economic effect
NHK - Aug 31
A Japanese fishing town says a giant statue of a squid has had a huge economic effect, though it drew criticism for having been paid for with an emergency COVID-19 relief grant.
NHK - Aug 31
A Japanese fishing town says a giant statue of a squid has had a huge economic effect, though it drew criticism for having been paid for with an emergency COVID-19 relief grant.
Sushi chef drops knives on train, causing panic and delays
Japan Today - Aug 30
Given the general rarity of firearms in Japan, knives are frequently used by those looking to intimidate others or inflict violence.
Japan Today - Aug 30
Given the general rarity of firearms in Japan, knives are frequently used by those looking to intimidate others or inflict violence.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7