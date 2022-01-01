Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence

沖縄知事選で玉城デニー氏当選　辺野古移設反対訴え

columbian.com -- Sep 12
Okinawa’s incumbent governor who opposes an ongoing U.S. Marine base relocation forced by Japan’s central government and calls for a further reduction of American troops on the southern island secured his reelection on Sunday despite concerns of escalating tensions between China and nearby Taiwan.

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, who is backed by opposition parties, was certain to win his second four-year term, according to exit polls by major Japanese media, including NHK national television and Kyodo News agency. Polls were held Sunday before his first four-year term is to end later this month.

Tamaki and his supporters declared his victory and celebrated with the chants of “banzai” soon after the exit poll results showed he beat two contenders — Atsushi Sakima, backed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing bloc, and another opposition-backed candidate Mikio Shimoji. Final vote counts are expected early Monday.

Tamaki’s victory could deepen tensions between Okinawa and the central government.

The plan to move U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded neighborhood to a less populated area on the island has already been delayed for years. Okinawans call it a new construction rather than a relocation and want the Futenma base closed down and removed from the island. ...continue reading

Sep 12 (ANNnewsCH) - 玉城デニーさん（62）：「沖縄の未来を描いていくための基地問題の解決を図っていく」  ...continue reading
Japan to shorten COVID isolation period, simplify nationwide case count system
NHK - Sep 07
Japan's government has decided to shorten the self-isolation period for coronavirus patients and simplify the national system for counting new cases.
Arrested ex-Tokyo Olympic exec may have been asked to favor Kadokawa Corp
Japan Today - Sep 04
Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive arrested in a bribery case involving a sponsorship contract for a clothes retailer, may also have been asked to favor publishing company Kadokawa Corp, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday.
Japan to launch Omicron vaccines for priority targets as early as mid-September
NHK - Sep 03
Japan's health ministry has decided to start coronavirus vaccinations targeting the Omicron variant for the elderly and medical workers as early as mid-September.
Japan to penalize hospitals not accepting infectious disease patients
Kyodo - Sep 02
The Japanese government decided Friday to introduce penalties for major hospitals that fail to provide outpatient care and prepare beds for patients with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases against prearrangements with local governments.
US soldiers launch Javelin missiles in Japan for first time
militarytimes.com - Sep 02
U.S. soldiers and Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Forces fired Javelin missiles during the opening of Orient Shield 22, a bilateral field training exercise taking place across the island nation.
Japan may start inoculation against Omicron by end of September
Japan Today - Sep 01
The government may start inoculating the public specifically against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus by the end of September, rather than mid-October as originally planned, government sources said Tuesday.
Kishida vows to sever LDP ties with Unification Church
Nikkei - Sep 01
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party will sever ties with the former Unification Church.
Japan to push for Africa seat on the UN Security Council
Al Jazeera - Aug 29
Japan will push for an African seat at the United Nations by using its place on the world body’s Security Council.
Japan's major opposition party picks new leader
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's major opposition Nippon Ishin Japan Innovation Party has picked co-head Baba Nobuyuki as its new leader.
Japan pledges $30 billion in aid for Africa at Tunis summit
Alaraby - Aug 28
Japan pledged $30 billion in aid for development in Africa on Saturday, saying it wants to work more closely with the continent, with the rules-based international order under threat after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Japan's Cabinet approves $1.8m to pay for Abe state funeral
Nikkei - Aug 27
Japan's Cabinet on Friday approved a 249 million yen ($1.8 million) allocation to pay for the controversial state funeral next month of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan police chief to resign over shooting death of former prime minister
NPR - Aug 25
Japan's national police chief on Thursday said he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.
Politics Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        