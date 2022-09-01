Golf: 19-year-old Haruka Kawasaki becomes youngest winner of Japanese major
Kyodo -- Sep 12
Nineteen-year-old Haruka Kawasaki stormed to a three-shot victory at the JLPGA Championship Konica Minolta Cup with an 8-under 64 on Sunday, becoming the youngest winner of the major golf tournament.
Claiming her first career win on the Japan LPGA Tour, Kawasaki climbed up the leaderboard with an eagle and six birdies in a bogey-free final round for a 16-under 272 total at Joyo Country Club in Joyo, Kyoto Prefecture.
Kawasaki, who hails from the city of Kyoto, earned 36 million yen in prizemoney and eclipsed the previous record for youngest winner set by Ai Suzuki at age 20 in 2014. ...continue reading
Friends to Foes: The Surprising Origin and Evolution of Karate
ancient-origins.net - Sep 05
Karate’s origins date back to 14th century Okinawa. It began life as a martial art called te, practiced by the Pechin class (middle-class scholars) of Ryukyuans (natives of the Ryukyu Islands, including Okinawa).
Ohtani pitches 400th strikeout, matching another of Babe Ruth's records
NHK - Sep 05
The Los Angeles Angels' two-way star Ohtani Shohei has again matched a feat of legendary Major League baseball player Babe Ruth, by getting 400 strikeouts as a pitcher.
Japan's first female World Cup referee primed for action
Reuters - Sep 02
Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita, one of a trio set to make history this autumn in Qatar as the first women referees to officiate at a men's #FIFAWorldCup, feels both pressure and excitement at the prospect of being a pioneer.
PGA Tour Threatens to Ban Japan Golf Tour Players Who Compete in LIV Golf Events
si.com - Sep 02
The PGA Tour has told the organizers of the Japan Golf Tour that any of its members who participated in LIV Golf Series events this year or LIV Golf Tour events during the 2022-23 season will be barred from competing in PGA Tour-run tournaments, including the Zozo Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
End to hour-long waiting lines: Uber Japan announces plan for online delivery during matches
WION - Aug 31
In what most would call an end to hour-long waiting lines, Uber Japan has announced plan for online delivery during matches. You can now order snacks while sitting on your seats.
Japanese national soccer team's new uniform revealed
NHK - Aug 30
Members of Japan's national soccer team will wear a new uniform with a design based on a Japanese traditional art at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Sumo: July champ Ichinojo rejoins elite in new rankings
Kyodo - Aug 29
First-time champion Ichinojo was rewarded for his July triumph Monday by earning re-promotion to komusubi in the Japan Sumo Association's ranking published ahead of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament from Sept. 11 at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Ichiro inducted into Mariners Hall of Fame
NHK - Aug 29
Japanese former Major League Baseball star, Suzuki Ichiro has been inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame.
Japan's Yamaguchi retains women's singles title at badminton worlds
chinadaily.com.cn - Aug 29
Top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeated Olympic champion Chen Yufei to retain the women's singles title at the World Badminton Championships here on Sunday.
Japan at the 2022 World Cup: What to expect
newsonjapan.com - Aug 27
2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosts Japan were drawn in Group E with Germany, Costa Rica and Spain for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Urawa win penalty thriller to reach AFC final
worldsoccertalk.com - Aug 26
Goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa was the hero as Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds beat stubborn Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea 3-1 on penalties to reach the final of the Asian Champions League on Thursday.
Who is Munetaka Murakami? 22-year-old Japanese phenom could be next NPB star to draw MLB attention
MSN - Aug 24
The crack of the bat when a home run is launched into orbit is a sound like no other. No one has heard that sound more in MLB than Yankees star Aaron Judge. Judge has smacked 47 homers over the wall in just 119 games.
