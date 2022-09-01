Golf: 19-year-old Haruka Kawasaki becomes youngest winner of Japanese major

Nineteen-year-old Haruka Kawasaki stormed to a three-shot victory at the JLPGA Championship Konica Minolta Cup with an 8-under 64 on Sunday, becoming the youngest winner of the major golf tournament.

Claiming her first career win on the Japan LPGA Tour, Kawasaki climbed up the leaderboard with an eagle and six birdies in a bogey-free final round for a 16-under 272 total at Joyo Country Club in Joyo, Kyoto Prefecture.

Kawasaki, who hails from the city of Kyoto, earned 36 million yen in prizemoney and eclipsed the previous record for youngest winner set by Ai Suzuki at age 20 in 2014.