The bills are piling up for Rakuten's mobile misadventure
In ironic symmetry, realizing that competing with e-commerce behemoth Amazon.com on its home turf in Japan, much less globally, was failing, Rakuten's Hiroshi Mikitani shifted strategy two years ago, making a massive investment to launch Japan's fourth mobile telecommunications carrier in head-to-head competition with incumbents NTT Docomo, KDDI and SoftBank.
Son's pivot away from the bruising world of building and managing successive new generations of transponders and fiber optic networks, the physical pipelines that carry electronic content, should have given Mikitani reason to pause.
In particular, SoftBank's struggles as the perennial No. 3 in Japan behind NTT Docomo and KDDI, and the ugly losses incurred with the acquisition of U.S. No. 3 Sprint in the face of its uphill battle to compete against the duopoly of AT&T and Verizon, should have been a clear warning that the mobile market is unkind to newcomers and small fry. ...continue reading
teslarati.com - Sep 10
Tesla has begun delivering Model Ys to customers in Japan, Tesla Japan announced on Twitter.
Nikkei - Sep 09
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said rapid yen moves were undesirable after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, joining a chorus of policymakers lobbing verbal warnings over the currency's recent sharp drop to 24-year lows.
business-standard.com - Sep 09
Buyers of the basic iPhone 14 in Japan - where the yen has slumped 24% since September - will pay 20% more than they did for the iPhone 13 when it was launched a year ago at 99,800 yen ($692.81).
NHK - Sep 08
Kura Sushi is joining rival conveyor-belt sushi chains in raising prices. The Osaka-based company says it will charge more for its cheapest plates from next month to reflect the soaring cost of fish.
NHK - Sep 08
A leading Japanese beverage company has been called out for selling a mixed-juice product with significantly lower amounts of melon juice than its packaging suggested.
fortune.com - Sep 07
Amazon’s unionization woes have spread to a new continent, as delivery drivers in one of the company’s biggest markets have rallied to fight poor conditions they say are intensified by the tech giant’s A.I. system.
NHK - Sep 07
The Japanese yen has shed more of its value, hitting a new 24-year low against the dollar.
Nikkei - Sep 07
Chinese leisure group Haichang Ocean Park Holdings has inked a merchandise license agreement to use characters from the "One Piece" Japanese comic book series in a bid to lure more guests.
Nikkei - Sep 03
Google plans to accept the use of third-party payment services on its smartphone app in most major countries such as Japan and India, but not the U.S., marking a turning point in its conflict with foreign authorities who have been calling for the opening of payment systems to the outside to promote competition.
NHK - Sep 02
Nissan Motor says it will stop taking orders of its Leaf model until it raises the car's retail prices. The Japanese automaker will temporarily suspend sales of the electric vehicle in Japan from September 22nd.
Japan Today - Sep 02
The yen plunged to a new 24-year low against the dollar on Thursday as Japan sticks with its long-standing monetary easing policies in contrast to tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
NHK - Sep 01
Japan's annual whaling season has now reached its peak. It is three years since the country withdrew from the International Whaling Commission and resumed commercial hunting.