How Japan’s ‘mirror beach’ became an Instagram sensation
The beach is located in near to the city of Mitoyo in Shikoku Island’s Kagawa Prefecture
independent.co.uk -- Sep 13
A beach in Japan has become an Instagram hit thanks to its tide pools, which create a mirror-like effect whilst reflecting the sky.
The bay is known as Chichibugahama Beach, and is located outside the city of Mitoyo in Shikoku Island’s Kagawa Prefecture.
Japan to remove entry cap in 'not-so-distant future,' official says
Japan Today - Sep 11
Japan is reviewing its border control policy of keeping daily entries below 50,000 and will remove it in the "not so distant future," a government spokesman said Sunday.
Typhoon Muifa approaching Japan's Okinawa region
NHK - Sep 11
Japanese weather officials say a powerful typhoon is approaching the country's southern prefecture of Okinawa. They say Typhoon Muifa could bring strong winds and rough seas to some areas.
'Passengers who don’t want to be groped, please use the rear train cars' announcement angers many
Japan Today - Sep 11
Japan is very proud of its trains, and in many ways rightfully so. The country has one of the cleanest, most reliable, and most convenient rail networks to be found anywhere on the planet.
9 of the Best Extreme Adventures in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Sep 10
Japan is a country of many wonders, from its ancient temples to modern cities. But there are other parts of this beautiful nation that will take your breath away.
Japan's licensed tour guides prepare for return of visitors
NHK - Sep 08
Licensed tour guides in Japan are getting ready to resume work as more foreign tourists are expected to visit the country now that border controls have been relaxed.
ANA, JAL see reservations jump as Japan eases COVID entry curbs
Nikkei - Sep 08
Japanese travelers are flocking to international flights now that the government has eased its once-tough COVID restrictions on reentering the country from abroad.
Traveling on Japan's Incredible Pod Seat Train with Vending Machines
travelgeek - Sep 07
This time, I did try Hinotori Express which travels from Nagoya to Osaka.
Western Japan may have fierce winds, heavy rain as typhoon approaches
NHK - Sep 05
Large and strong Typhoon Hinnamnor may bring fierce winds and torrential rain to some areas of western Japan.
Autumn festivals return after 3 years in Japan
NHK - Sep 05
Some traditional autumn events that were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic are drawing crowds again for the first time in three years.
Traditional Japanese public bath houses upgraded to stay in business
South China Morning Post - Sep 01
The traditional sento bath house is an important part of Japanese culture. For 500 yen (US$3.7), bathers can take a dip in communal tubs.
Riding Japan’s Amazing Cheap Capsule Hotel Ferry
Solo Solo Travel - Aug 26
Today we are riding on Japan's Amazing capsule hotel ferry from Kagoshima to Osaka on Ferry Sunflower.
Suizenji Garden: One of the finest of Japan’s feudal samurai strolling gardens
Japan Today - Aug 25
During Japan’s feudal age, the favorite duck hunting ground for the successive lords of Kumamoto Castle and their warrior entourage was a spring-fed pond about one ri (four kilometers) southeast of the castle.
