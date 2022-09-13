Syphilis cases hit record high in Japan
NHK -- Sep 13
The number of syphilis cases in Japan this year has hit a record high, already surpassing the total for all of 2021.
Syphilis is a bacterial infection transmitted mainly through sexual contact. Those who get the disease may show no symptoms, or ones that quickly disappear. If left untreated, patients could develop serious brain or heart problems.
Japan's National Institute for Infectious Diseases says 8,155 cases were reported from January through September 4. That's 1.7 times the figure for the same period last year and the highest since comparable data became available in 1999.
The total for 2021 was 7,983. ...continue reading
Japan declares 'war' on the humble floppy disk in new digital push
business-standard.com - Sep 01
Japan’s digital minister, who’s vowed to rid the bureaucracy of outdated tools from the hanko stamp to the fax machine, has now declared “war” on a technology many haven’t seen for decades -- the floppy disk.
5 Japanese Gadgets Tested By Design Expert | Well Equipped
Epicurious - Aug 30
Design and usability guru Dan Formosa returns for another episode of Well Equipped, this time offering up his review of 5 kitchen gadgets made in Japan.
Japanese scientist sets new national record for deep-sea exploration
NHK - Aug 30
NHK has learned that a Japanese scientist was among the members of an international deep-sea exploration team who reached a depth of 9,801 meters in a recent mission. This marks a new record for Japanese explorers of the ocean's depths.
Popular ibisPaint app bulks up with new features, targets 500m downloads
Nikkei - Aug 29
The feature-packed ibisPaint drawing software has become the most-downloaded mobile app from a Japanese company, with further enhancements planned to extend its reach.
Japan to launch two probes to the moon
NHK - Aug 27
Scientists at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, say they are very enthusiastic about their mission of sending two small spacecraft to the moon.
Japanese drone technology is on display
bollyinside.com - Aug 24
In recent years, the demand for drones has increased with the improvement of operating systems and deregulation.
Research results from Japan show that dogs can cry with joy
nationworldnews.com - Aug 23
Man’s Best Friend: It’s nothing new that dogs like to watch their owner and mistress. Now researchers in Japan have found that dogs can cry with joy.
Syphilis cases surging in Japan with annual number likely exceeding 10,000
NHK - Aug 17
Syphilis is spreading in Japan faster than it has in more than two decades. Experts say cases of the disease are likely to exceed 10,000 in one year.
These asteroid particles may be our most 'pristine' sample of the outer solar system
sciencealert.com - Aug 16
Rubble retrieved from an asteroid in near-Earth solar orbit could be the most 'pristine' sample of cosmic rock we've had our primate paws on yet.
Wood replaces steel as Japan builders fight climate change
Nikkei - Aug 15
With its sleek modern design, the 44-meter, 11-story Port Plus building stands out even in Yokohama's posh Naka Ward. But what really sets it apart from other buildings in the neighborhood is that 90% of its structural elements are made with wood.
The Most Usable Apps Worth Installing in 2022
newsonjapan.com - Aug 11
Your iPhone does most of the work for you these days, whether for chatting, finding food to eat, or exploring places to travel.
Third monkeypox case confirmed in Japan
NHK - Aug 07
Health authorities in Japan have confirmed the country's third case of monkeypox.
