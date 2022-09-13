Japan to set up panel for promoting nuclear fusion development

Japan's government says it will set up an expert panel to promote the development of nuclear fusion, which is seen as a next-generation source of energy, with plans to present a concrete strategy around next April.

Economic Security Minister Takaichi Sanae told reporters on Tuesday that the panel will include experts on nuclear fusion technology and those who work in the industry.

They will discuss when to start proving tests for power generation by nuclear fusion, how to grow the industry, and how to promote development.

Takaichi said there is hope for nuclear fusion power as a clean energy source, and that international competition is accelerating.

She also said Japan will consider its strategy for research and development, as well as how to grow the industry.