Japan to set up panel for promoting nuclear fusion development
NHK -- Sep 14
Japan's government says it will set up an expert panel to promote the development of nuclear fusion, which is seen as a next-generation source of energy, with plans to present a concrete strategy around next April.
Economic Security Minister Takaichi Sanae told reporters on Tuesday that the panel will include experts on nuclear fusion technology and those who work in the industry.
They will discuss when to start proving tests for power generation by nuclear fusion, how to grow the industry, and how to promote development.
Takaichi said there is hope for nuclear fusion power as a clean energy source, and that international competition is accelerating.
She also said Japan will consider its strategy for research and development, as well as how to grow the industry. ...continue reading
Japan to set up panel for promoting nuclear fusion development
NHK - Sep 14
Japan's government says it will set up an expert panel to promote the development of nuclear fusion, which is seen as a next-generation source of energy, with plans to present a concrete strategy around next April.
NHK - Sep 14
Japan's government says it will set up an expert panel to promote the development of nuclear fusion, which is seen as a next-generation source of energy, with plans to present a concrete strategy around next April.
Syphilis cases hit record high in Japan
NHK - Sep 13
The number of syphilis cases in Japan this year has hit a record high, already surpassing the total for all of 2021.
NHK - Sep 13
The number of syphilis cases in Japan this year has hit a record high, already surpassing the total for all of 2021.
Japan approves coronavirus vaccine aimed at Omicron
NHK - Sep 13
Japan has approved the use of coronavirus vaccines that target Omicron for people aged 12 or older who have received their first two shots.
NHK - Sep 13
Japan has approved the use of coronavirus vaccines that target Omicron for people aged 12 or older who have received their first two shots.
Japan experiences second-hottest summer on record
NHK - Sep 04
Weather officials in Japan say the country has just experienced its second-hottest summer on record.
NHK - Sep 04
Weather officials in Japan say the country has just experienced its second-hottest summer on record.
Japan declares 'war' on the humble floppy disk in new digital push
business-standard.com - Sep 01
Japan’s digital minister, who’s vowed to rid the bureaucracy of outdated tools from the hanko stamp to the fax machine, has now declared “war” on a technology many haven’t seen for decades -- the floppy disk.
business-standard.com - Sep 01
Japan’s digital minister, who’s vowed to rid the bureaucracy of outdated tools from the hanko stamp to the fax machine, has now declared “war” on a technology many haven’t seen for decades -- the floppy disk.
5 Japanese Gadgets Tested By Design Expert | Well Equipped
Epicurious - Aug 30
Design and usability guru Dan Formosa returns for another episode of Well Equipped, this time offering up his review of 5 kitchen gadgets made in Japan.
Epicurious - Aug 30
Design and usability guru Dan Formosa returns for another episode of Well Equipped, this time offering up his review of 5 kitchen gadgets made in Japan.
Japanese scientist sets new national record for deep-sea exploration
NHK - Aug 30
NHK has learned that a Japanese scientist was among the members of an international deep-sea exploration team who reached a depth of 9,801 meters in a recent mission. This marks a new record for Japanese explorers of the ocean's depths.
NHK - Aug 30
NHK has learned that a Japanese scientist was among the members of an international deep-sea exploration team who reached a depth of 9,801 meters in a recent mission. This marks a new record for Japanese explorers of the ocean's depths.
Popular ibisPaint app bulks up with new features, targets 500m downloads
Nikkei - Aug 29
The feature-packed ibisPaint drawing software has become the most-downloaded mobile app from a Japanese company, with further enhancements planned to extend its reach.
Nikkei - Aug 29
The feature-packed ibisPaint drawing software has become the most-downloaded mobile app from a Japanese company, with further enhancements planned to extend its reach.
Japan to launch two probes to the moon
NHK - Aug 27
Scientists at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, say they are very enthusiastic about their mission of sending two small spacecraft to the moon.
NHK - Aug 27
Scientists at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, say they are very enthusiastic about their mission of sending two small spacecraft to the moon.
Japanese drone technology is on display
bollyinside.com - Aug 24
In recent years, the demand for drones has increased with the improvement of operating systems and deregulation.
bollyinside.com - Aug 24
In recent years, the demand for drones has increased with the improvement of operating systems and deregulation.
Research results from Japan show that dogs can cry with joy
nationworldnews.com - Aug 23
Man’s Best Friend: It’s nothing new that dogs like to watch their owner and mistress. Now researchers in Japan have found that dogs can cry with joy.
nationworldnews.com - Aug 23
Man’s Best Friend: It’s nothing new that dogs like to watch their owner and mistress. Now researchers in Japan have found that dogs can cry with joy.
Syphilis cases surging in Japan with annual number likely exceeding 10,000
NHK - Aug 17
Syphilis is spreading in Japan faster than it has in more than two decades. Experts say cases of the disease are likely to exceed 10,000 in one year.
NHK - Aug 17
Syphilis is spreading in Japan faster than it has in more than two decades. Experts say cases of the disease are likely to exceed 10,000 in one year.
These asteroid particles may be our most 'pristine' sample of the outer solar system
sciencealert.com - Aug 16
Rubble retrieved from an asteroid in near-Earth solar orbit could be the most 'pristine' sample of cosmic rock we've had our primate paws on yet.
sciencealert.com - Aug 16
Rubble retrieved from an asteroid in near-Earth solar orbit could be the most 'pristine' sample of cosmic rock we've had our primate paws on yet.
Wood replaces steel as Japan builders fight climate change
Nikkei - Aug 15
With its sleek modern design, the 44-meter, 11-story Port Plus building stands out even in Yokohama's posh Naka Ward. But what really sets it apart from other buildings in the neighborhood is that 90% of its structural elements are made with wood.
Nikkei - Aug 15
With its sleek modern design, the 44-meter, 11-story Port Plus building stands out even in Yokohama's posh Naka Ward. But what really sets it apart from other buildings in the neighborhood is that 90% of its structural elements are made with wood.
The Most Usable Apps Worth Installing in 2022
newsonjapan.com - Aug 11
Your iPhone does most of the work for you these days, whether for chatting, finding food to eat, or exploring places to travel.
newsonjapan.com - Aug 11
Your iPhone does most of the work for you these days, whether for chatting, finding food to eat, or exploring places to travel.
Third monkeypox case confirmed in Japan
NHK - Aug 07
Health authorities in Japan have confirmed the country's third case of monkeypox.
NHK - Aug 07
Health authorities in Japan have confirmed the country's third case of monkeypox.
Sci-Tech Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7