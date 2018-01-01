Researchers say best way to soothe crying infant is by carrying them on 5-minute walk
This evidence-based soothing strategy is presented in a paper published September 13 in the journal Current Biology.
“Many parents suffer from babies’ nighttime crying,” says corresponding author Kumi Kuroda of the RIKEN Center for Brain Science in Japan. “That’s such a big issue, especially for inexperienced parents, that can lead to parental stress and even to infant maltreatment in a small number of cases,” she says.
Kuroda and her colleagues have been studying the transport response, an innate reaction seen in many altricial mammals—those whose young are immature and unable to care for themselves—such as mice, dogs, monkeys, and humans. They observed that when these animals pick up their infants and start walking, the bodies of their young tend to become docile and their heart rates slow. Kuroda’s team wanted to compare the effects of the transport response, the relaxed reaction while being carried, with other conditions such as motionless maternal holding or rocking and also examine if the effects persist with longer carrying in human infants. ...continue reading
Most parents have experienced frustration when their infants cry excessively and refuse to sleep. Scientists have found that the best strategy to calm them down is by holding and walking with them for five minutes.
Kohei Saito’s book Capital in the Anthropocene has become an unlikely hit among young people and is about to be translated into English.
Tadpole denial and various life extension techniques of premodern Japanese doctors and priests.
A Japanese court on Friday ordered Tokyo Medical University to pay damages totaling around 18.26 million yen to 27 women who claimed the school rigged its entrance exams in favor of male candidates, depriving them of admission.
A U.N. panel dealing with the rights of people with disabilities urged Japan on Friday to end special education that segregates children with disabilities from those without, as part of its recommendations for the country over its policies for the disabled.
Researchers in Japan say their 20-year-long study shows that people who eat lots of fruit and vegetables are at lower risk of death compared to those who eat little of such food.
A Japanese language school in Fukuoka City, southwestern Japan, has been forced to effectively stop accepting students following an act of human rights abuse.
A 38-year-old man in Japan is living the dreams of millions by doing 'nothing' and earning out of it! Meet Shoji Morimoto who rents himself out to his customers and works as a 'rental-do-nothing-man'. Morimoto has been hired over 4,000 times to do nothing since starting his business on Twitter in 2018.
Since Japan's declining birth rate is on ongoing issue, we were curious to hear directly from the Japanese why it keeps on dropping and if they simply not want to have babies anymore.
Buddhist deathbed rituals in medieval Japan.
There are a lot of people who are currently wondering how you can spend Bitcoin in Japan.
Fans of virtual communication a few years ago drew attention to video chat. With its help, everyone can easily find an interlocutor anywhere in the world.
The number of women teaching at universities in Japan hit a record high this May, a more than fourfold increase from 30 years ago, recently released preliminary government data showed.
While debate still rages in the US over the repeal of Roe v Wade, a much less noisy argument is unfolding in Japan over the legalisation of so-called medically induced abortions.
A court in western Japan has dismissed a suit claiming that a prefectural ordinance restricting computer-game use infringes upon players' constitutional rights.
Many foreign students have returned to their Japanese universities for the first time in two years, bringing campuses back to a level of energy last seen before the novel coronavirus pandemic.