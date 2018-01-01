Researchers say best way to soothe crying infant is by carrying them on 5-minute walk

miragenews.com -- Sep 14
Most parents have experienced frustration when their infants cry excessively and refuse to sleep. Scientists have found that the best strategy to calm them down is by holding and walking with them for five minutes.

This evidence-based soothing strategy is presented in a paper published September 13 in the journal Current Biology.

“Many parents suffer from babies’ nighttime crying,” says corresponding author Kumi Kuroda of the RIKEN Center for Brain Science in Japan. “That’s such a big issue, especially for inexperienced parents, that can lead to parental stress and even to infant maltreatment in a small number of cases,” she says.

Kuroda and her colleagues have been studying the transport response, an innate reaction seen in many altricial mammals—those whose young are immature and unable to care for themselves—such as mice, dogs, monkeys, and humans. They observed that when these animals pick up their infants and start walking, the bodies of their young tend to become docile and their heart rates slow. Kuroda’s team wanted to compare the effects of the transport response, the relaxed reaction while being carried, with other conditions such as motionless maternal holding or rocking and also examine if the effects persist with longer carrying in human infants. ...continue reading

Researchers say best way to soothe crying infant is by carrying them on 5-minute walk
miragenews.com - Sep 14
Most parents have experienced frustration when their infants cry excessively and refuse to sleep. Scientists have found that the best strategy to calm them down is by holding and walking with them for five minutes.
‘A new way of life’: the Marxist, post-capitalist, green manifesto captivating Japan
theguardian.com - Sep 12
Kohei Saito’s book Capital in the Anthropocene has become an unlikely hit among young people and is about to be translated into English.
Tadpole Denial and Other Secrets to Long Life, by Japanese Doctors
Linfamy - Sep 11
Tadpole denial and various life extension techniques of premodern Japanese doctors and priests.
Court orders Tokyo Medical University to pay damages over rigged exams
Japan Today - Sep 10
A Japanese court on Friday ordered Tokyo Medical University to pay damages totaling around 18.26 million yen to 27 women who claimed the school rigged its entrance exams in favor of male candidates, depriving them of admission.
U.N. panel urges Japan to end segregated education of disabled kids
Kyodo - Sep 10
A U.N. panel dealing with the rights of people with disabilities urged Japan on Friday to end special education that segregates children with disabilities from those without, as part of its recommendations for the country over its policies for the disabled.
Japanese study: High fruit, vegetable consumption reduces risk of death
NHK - Sep 09
Researchers in Japan say their 20-year-long study shows that people who eat lots of fruit and vegetables are at lower risk of death compared to those who eat little of such food.
Japanese language school forced to stop accepting students over abuse
NHK - Sep 08
A Japanese language school in Fukuoka City, southwestern Japan, has been forced to effectively stop accepting students following an act of human rights abuse.
Meet this Japanese man who gets paid to 'do nothing'
WION - Sep 07
A 38-year-old man in Japan is living the dreams of millions by doing 'nothing' and earning out of it! Meet Shoji Morimoto who rents himself out to his customers and works as a 'rental-do-nothing-man'. Morimoto has been hired over 4,000 times to do nothing since starting his business on Twitter in 2018.
Do The Japanese Not Want To Have Babies Anymore? | Street Interview
Asian Boss - Sep 06
Since Japan's declining birth rate is on ongoing issue, we were curious to hear directly from the Japanese why it keeps on dropping and if they simply not want to have babies anymore.
Why the Japanese Were TERRIFIED of Their Last Dying Thoughts
Linfamy - Sep 05
Buddhist deathbed rituals in medieval Japan.
How to Spend Bitcoin in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Sep 05
There are a lot of people who are currently wondering how you can spend Bitcoin in Japan.
What to Consider When Chatting On Cam for The First Time
newsonjapan.com - Sep 05
Fans of virtual communication a few years ago drew attention to video chat. With its help, everyone can easily find an interlocutor anywhere in the world.
Number of female university teachers in Japan at record high
Kyodo - Sep 04
The number of women teaching at universities in Japan hit a record high this May, a more than fourfold increase from 30 years ago, recently released preliminary government data showed.
Abortion pill: Why Japanese women will need their partner's consent to get a tablet
BBC - Sep 03
While debate still rages in the US over the repeal of Roe v Wade, a much less noisy argument is unfolding in Japan over the legalisation of so-called medically induced abortions.
Japan court rules ordinance limiting computer-game play constitutional
NHK - Aug 31
A court in western Japan has dismissed a suit claiming that a prefectural ordinance restricting computer-game use infringes upon players' constitutional rights.
Foreign students finally returning to Japanese universities
AsiaNews - Aug 30
Many foreign students have returned to their Japanese universities for the first time in two years, bringing campuses back to a level of energy last seen before the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Education Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        