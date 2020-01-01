Japan’s oldest man dies in Nara at 112
男性最高齢１１２歳の上田幹蔵さん死去 マザーテレサと同じ１９１０年生まれ 奈良
janamtv.com -- Sep 14
Mikizo Ueda, who was the oldest Japanese man, died at the age of 112 in the city of Nara recently, the local government said Tuesday.
The supercentenarian resident of Nara was born in May 1910. Following Ueda’s passing away on Sept. 9, the health ministry is set to announce the current oldest living man in the country this week.
Kane Tanaka, a 119-year-old Japanese woman recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living person, died on April 19 this year in Fukuoka Prefecture. With her death, the oldest living person in Japan is now Fusa Tatsumi, a 115-year-old woman living in Osaka Prefecture. ...continue reading
Sep 14 (読売テレビニュース) - 奈良市に住む男性で全国最高齢の上田幹蔵さんが９月９日、１１２歳で亡くなっていたことがわかりました。暮らしていた介護老人施設で、よく好きな歌を披露していました。長生きの秘けつについて「自然と長生きになっただけ」と語っていました。
Gen Z in Japan more likely to pick up a mocktail, instead of a cocktail
The popularity of low and non-alcoholic drinks has risen worldwide, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led many people to be more health conscious.
Japan to set up panel for promoting nuclear fusion development
Japan's government says it will set up an expert panel to promote the development of nuclear fusion, which is seen as a next-generation source of energy, with plans to present a concrete strategy around next April.
Manga Artists, VTubers Fear Japan's New Invoice System Invites Loss of Privacy
Japan will implement a new system for filing invoices in October 2023, but it is unpopular among members of the creative industries who use pseudonyms.
Researchers say best way to soothe crying infant is by carrying them on 5-minute walk
Most parents have experienced frustration when their infants cry excessively and refuse to sleep. Scientists have found that the best strategy to calm them down is by holding and walking with them for five minutes.
Govt. hotline on ex-Unification Church gets more than 1,000 calls
A Japanese government hotline for people who have problems linked to a religious group formerly known as the Unification Church has fielded more than 1,000 calls in five days.
Emperor to take 1st domestic trip outside Tokyo since Jan. 2020
Japan's Emperor Naruhito will attend the opening ceremony of the National Sports Festival on October 1 in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
Syphilis cases hit record high in Japan
The number of syphilis cases in Japan this year has hit a record high, already surpassing the total for all of 2021.
Japan's wholesale prices jump 9% in Aug. as weak yen lifts import costs
Wholesale prices in Japan climbed 9.0 percent in August from a year earlier as the yen's tumble against the U.S. dollar and other major currencies boosted import costs, Bank of Japan data showed Tuesday.
Typhoon Muifa moving north of Ishigaki Island
Typhoon Muifa is moving away from the Sakishima Islands in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Okinawa, but weather officials say stormy conditions are expected to continue in the area around Ishigaki Island on Tuesday.
Japan approves coronavirus vaccine aimed at Omicron
Japan has approved the use of coronavirus vaccines that target Omicron for people aged 12 or older who have received their first two shots.
Typhoon Muifa brings rough weather to Sakishima Islands
Typhoon Muifa is likely to keep the Sakishima Islands in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa under its storm zone until Tuesday morning.
exception | Official Trailer
“What is a human?” An all-star staff including writer Hirotaka Adachi (aka Otsuichi), character designer Yoshitaka Amano, composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and director Yuzo Sato presents a completely original space horror sci-fi story!
How Japan’s ‘mirror beach’ became an Instagram sensation
A beach in Japan has become an Instagram hit thanks to its tide pools, which create a mirror-like effect whilst reflecting the sky.
Nintendo's Splatoon 3 hits Japan sales record, beats Animal Crossing
Nintendo said Monday that Splatoon 3 has been the company's strongest-ever Switch game launch in Japan, easily topping the initial sales of previous record holder Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Who Will Be Danjūrō XIII's Agemaki?
In this video, we take a look at the role of Miuraya Agemaki, from the kabuki play Sukeroku, in the context of the upcoming name-taking ceremony of Ichikawa Ebizō XI.
