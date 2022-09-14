Kadokawa chairman arrested on suspicion of bribery linked to Tokyo Games

Tokyo prosecutors have arrested the chairman of major Japanese publisher Kadokawa on suspicion of bribing a former executive of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee over a sponsorship deal.

Prosecutors say Kadokawa Tsuguhiko gave a total 69 million yen, or about 480,000 dollars, over a three-year period through 2021 to Takahashi Haruyuki, a former board member of the Games' organizing committee.

The money was allegedly to thank Takahashi for arranging to have the publisher chosen as a Games sponsor.

Prosecutors arrested two former senior officials at Kadokawa on Tuesday last week on suspicion of bribery.

They also served Takahashi with a new arrest warrant on suspicion of accepting bribes.

Kadokawa became the Tokyo Games' "official supporter" in 2019, and published official programs and guidebooks.

Kadokawa Tsuguhiko is a son of the company founder.

He has been involved in the production of numerous movies, and received a special award from the organizers of the Japan Academy Film Prize.

He has also served as chairman of the board of the Japan Magazine Publishers Association.

Kadokawa strongly denied allegations of bribery when his company was raided on Monday last week.