Kadokawa chairman arrested on suspicion of bribery linked to Tokyo Games
KADOKAWA角川歴彦会長を逮捕 組織委・高橋元理事への贈賄容疑 五輪汚職
Prosecutors say Kadokawa Tsuguhiko gave a total 69 million yen, or about 480,000 dollars, over a three-year period through 2021 to Takahashi Haruyuki, a former board member of the Games' organizing committee.
The money was allegedly to thank Takahashi for arranging to have the publisher chosen as a Games sponsor.
Prosecutors arrested two former senior officials at Kadokawa on Tuesday last week on suspicion of bribery.
They also served Takahashi with a new arrest warrant on suspicion of accepting bribes.
Kadokawa became the Tokyo Games' "official supporter" in 2019, and published official programs and guidebooks.
Kadokawa Tsuguhiko is a son of the company founder.
He has been involved in the production of numerous movies, and received a special award from the organizers of the Japan Academy Film Prize.
He has also served as chairman of the board of the Japan Magazine Publishers Association.
Kadokawa strongly denied allegations of bribery when his company was raided on Monday last week.
NHK - Sep 14
NHK - Sep 13
A Japanese government hotline for people who have problems linked to a religious group formerly known as the Unification Church has fielded more than 1,000 calls in five days.
columbian.com - Sep 12
Okinawa’s incumbent governor who opposes an ongoing U.S. Marine base relocation forced by Japan’s central government and calls for a further reduction of American troops on the southern island secured his reelection on Sunday despite concerns of escalating tensions between China and nearby Taiwan.
AP - Sep 09
Japan’s governing party said Thursday that an internal survey found that nearly half of its national lawmakers had ties to the Unification Church, in a widening controversy that emerged after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
canindia.com - Sep 08
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Wednesday said the government will take “necessary action” if the trend of the weakening yen continues.
NHK - Sep 07
Japan's government has decided to shorten the self-isolation period for coronavirus patients and simplify the national system for counting new cases.
Japan Today - Sep 04
Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive arrested in a bribery case involving a sponsorship contract for a clothes retailer, may also have been asked to favor publishing company Kadokawa Corp, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday.
NHK - Sep 03
Japan's health ministry has decided to start coronavirus vaccinations targeting the Omicron variant for the elderly and medical workers as early as mid-September.
Kyodo - Sep 02
The Japanese government decided Friday to introduce penalties for major hospitals that fail to provide outpatient care and prepare beds for patients with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases against prearrangements with local governments.
militarytimes.com - Sep 02
U.S. soldiers and Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Forces fired Javelin missiles during the opening of Orient Shield 22, a bilateral field training exercise taking place across the island nation.
Japan Today - Sep 01
The government may start inoculating the public specifically against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus by the end of September, rather than mid-October as originally planned, government sources said Tuesday.
Nikkei - Sep 01
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party will sever ties with the former Unification Church.
Al Jazeera - Aug 29
Japan will push for an African seat at the United Nations by using its place on the world body’s Security Council.
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's major opposition Nippon Ishin Japan Innovation Party has picked co-head Baba Nobuyuki as its new leader.
Alaraby - Aug 28
Japan pledged $30 billion in aid for development in Africa on Saturday, saying it wants to work more closely with the continent, with the rules-based international order under threat after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Nikkei - Aug 27
Japan's Cabinet on Friday approved a 249 million yen ($1.8 million) allocation to pay for the controversial state funeral next month of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.