Google turns to potato chips to promote Pixel 7 phones in Japan
The Star -- Sep 14
Alphabet Inc’s Google is bringing back its Original Chips snack in Japan, offering flavoured potato chips branded with the company’s name to promote its upcoming smartphone release.
Google launched the first version of the campaign last year to publicise its Tensor processor – the first of its kind designed in-house and the product of four years of development.
The snacks were an immediate hit, and this year’s reprise offers 2,000 people the chance to grab a bag via a lottery. A choice of Snow Cheese, Hazel Onion, Salty Lemon or Obsidian Pepper flavours mirrors the colour options of the Pixel 7 devices.
Google seeks to showcase some of the potential of the world’s most popular mobile operating system through the flagship Android handsets, powered by the company’s second generation of Tensor chips....continue reading
Moderna looks to build COVID vaccine plant in Japan, CEO says
Nikkei - Sep 15
Moderna, the U.S. pharmaceutical that brought mRNA technology to the fight against COVID-19, is considering building a factory in Japan to produce its vaccines, CEO Stephane Bancel told Nikkei on Wednesday.
Google turns to potato chips to promote Pixel 7 phones in Japan
The Star - Sep 14
Alphabet Inc’s Google is bringing back its Original Chips snack in Japan, offering flavoured potato chips branded with the company’s name to promote its upcoming smartphone release.
Japan to allow businesses to pay salaries into app accounts
Japan Times - Sep 14
As Japan slowly shifts away from cash, the government is expected to allow businesses to pay salaries into cashless payment accounts, which have gained widespread use in the age of the smartphone.
Japan's wholesale prices jump 9% in Aug. as weak yen lifts import costs
Kyodo - Sep 13
Wholesale prices in Japan climbed 9.0 percent in August from a year earlier as the yen's tumble against the U.S. dollar and other major currencies boosted import costs, Bank of Japan data showed Tuesday.
Nintendo's Splatoon 3 hits Japan sales record, beats Animal Crossing
Nikkei - Sep 13
Nintendo said Monday that Splatoon 3 has been the company's strongest-ever Switch game launch in Japan, easily topping the initial sales of previous record holder Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
The bills are piling up for Rakuten's mobile misadventure
Nikkei - Sep 12
A decade ago, the realization that mobile telecommunications networks are a capital-intensive, low-margin, mature, congested and sticky business led SoftBank Group's Masayoshi Son to shift direction and embark on an ambitious, though now foundering, global investment spree in startup e-commerce platforms with limited hard assets, such as WeWork.
More empty homes: Japan's housing glut to hit 10M in 2023
Nikkei - Sep 11
Japan will likely see an excess supply of 10 million dwelling units in 2023, due partly to government housing policy through the 2000s that ignored falling demand caused by a shrinking population.
Tesla begins delivering Model Ys in Japan
teslarati.com - Sep 10
Tesla has begun delivering Model Ys to customers in Japan, Tesla Japan announced on Twitter.
BOJ's Kuroda warns against 'rapid' yen moves after meeting PM
Nikkei - Sep 09
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said rapid yen moves were undesirable after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, joining a chorus of policymakers lobbing verbal warnings over the currency's recent sharp drop to 24-year lows.
Japan to pay more for iPhone 14
business-standard.com - Sep 09
Buyers of the basic iPhone 14 in Japan - where the yen has slumped 24% since September - will pay 20% more than they did for the iPhone 13 when it was launched a year ago at 99,800 yen ($692.81).
Kura Sushi chain to raise prices as costs climb
NHK - Sep 08
Kura Sushi is joining rival conveyor-belt sushi chains in raising prices. The Osaka-based company says it will charge more for its cheapest plates from next month to reflect the soaring cost of fish.
Kirin Beverage ordered to take action on misleading fruit juice label
NHK - Sep 08
A leading Japanese beverage company has been called out for selling a mixed-juice product with significantly lower amounts of melon juice than its packaging suggested.
Amazon drivers rebel against unrealistic A.I. delivery routes that don’t account for rivers, train tracks, or narrow roads
fortune.com - Sep 07
Amazon’s unionization woes have spread to a new continent, as delivery drivers in one of the company’s biggest markets have rallied to fight poor conditions they say are intensified by the tech giant’s A.I. system.
Japanese yen falls to 24-year-low in New York
NHK - Sep 07
The Japanese yen has shed more of its value, hitting a new 24-year low against the dollar.
Chinese water parks hook 'One Piece' pirate character licensing deal
Nikkei - Sep 07
Chinese leisure group Haichang Ocean Park Holdings has inked a merchandise license agreement to use characters from the "One Piece" Japanese comic book series in a bid to lure more guests.
Google to accept 3rd-party app payments in Japan
Nikkei - Sep 03
Google plans to accept the use of third-party payment services on its smartphone app in most major countries such as Japan and India, but not the U.S., marking a turning point in its conflict with foreign authorities who have been calling for the opening of payment systems to the outside to promote competition.
