Japan set to announce restart of visa-free tourist travel

Nikkei - Sep 15

Japan will drop a ban on individual tourist visits and remove a cap on daily arrivals, Nikkei has learned, moving closer to pre-pandemic rules as the country looks to ride a global travel rebound.

15 Things That Can't Be Seen Anywhere But In Japan

Top Generality - Sep 15

There is no doubt that Japan is one of the most well-known countries in the world and for good reason! Aside from the fact that millions around the world support anime, Japan's claim to fame is its culture, food, and of course, all of the natural tourist destinations the country could offer.

Typhoon Muifa moving north of Ishigaki Island

NHK - Sep 13

Typhoon Muifa is moving away from the Sakishima Islands in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Okinawa, but weather officials say stormy conditions are expected to continue in the area around Ishigaki Island on Tuesday.

How Japan’s ‘mirror beach’ became an Instagram sensation

independent.co.uk - Sep 13

A beach in Japan has become an Instagram hit thanks to its tide pools, which create a mirror-like effect whilst reflecting the sky.

Tourists Will Love the Yen. Will Japan Love Them Back?

washingtonpost.com - Sep 13

Japan looks like it may finally open its borders and end its splendid isolation. The key question is: Can it learn to love foreign tourists again?

Japan to remove entry cap in 'not-so-distant future,' official says

Japan Today - Sep 11

Japan is reviewing its border control policy of keeping daily entries below 50,000 and will remove it in the "not so distant future," a government spokesman said Sunday.

Typhoon Muifa approaching Japan's Okinawa region

NHK - Sep 11

Japanese weather officials say a powerful typhoon is approaching the country's southern prefecture of Okinawa. They say Typhoon Muifa could bring strong winds and rough seas to some areas.

'Passengers who don’t want to be groped, please use the rear train cars' announcement angers many

Japan Today - Sep 11

Japan is very proud of its trains, and in many ways rightfully so. The country has one of the cleanest, most reliable, and most convenient rail networks to be found anywhere on the planet.

9 of the Best Extreme Adventures in Japan

newsonjapan.com - Sep 10

Japan is a country of many wonders, from its ancient temples to modern cities. But there are other parts of this beautiful nation that will take your breath away. Japan is a country of many wonders, from its ancient temples to modern cities. But there are other parts of this beautiful nation that will take your breath away.

Japan's licensed tour guides prepare for return of visitors

NHK - Sep 08

Licensed tour guides in Japan are getting ready to resume work as more foreign tourists are expected to visit the country now that border controls have been relaxed.

ANA, JAL see reservations jump as Japan eases COVID entry curbs

Nikkei - Sep 08

Japanese travelers are flocking to international flights now that the government has eased its once-tough COVID restrictions on reentering the country from abroad.

Traveling on Japan's Incredible Pod Seat Train with Vending Machines

travelgeek - Sep 07

This time, I did try Hinotori Express which travels from Nagoya to Osaka. This time, I did try Hinotori Express which travels from Nagoya to Osaka.

Western Japan may have fierce winds, heavy rain as typhoon approaches

NHK - Sep 05

Large and strong Typhoon Hinnamnor may bring fierce winds and torrential rain to some areas of western Japan.

Autumn festivals return after 3 years in Japan

NHK - Sep 05

Some traditional autumn events that were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic are drawing crowds again for the first time in three years.

Traditional Japanese public bath houses upgraded to stay in business

South China Morning Post - Sep 01

The traditional sento bath house is an important part of Japanese culture. For 500 yen (US$3.7), bathers can take a dip in communal tubs.