40 percent of evacuees from Afghanistan have left Japan over poor support
Although Japan has granted refugee status to 98 people, 58 returned to Afghanistan despite the risk of persecution by the Taliban, while seven left for the United States and Britain, according to the evacuees.
The 98 were newly recognized as refugees in August by the Japanese government, in a rare move for a country known for its strict refugee screening policy and poor record of accepting asylum seekers.
They comprised staff members who were working at the Japanese Embassy in Kabul and their family members.
Between October and December of last year, the ministry provided the embassy staff and their families with lodgings in Tokyo, meals and salaries.
But several of the staff told Kyodo News that they were pressured to leave Japan, having been told that their work contracts would end in late August.
They said ministry staff visited their homes and told them that living in Japan would be difficult and that a decision on whether to stay or leave the country would have to be discussed with their families.
They also said the ministry told them that should they return to Afghanistan, their travel expenses would be shouldered and they would receive a 20 percent salary raise. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Sep 15
Around 40 percent of the 169 people who fled to Japan from Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power in August last year have left their new home due to what they say was pressure and a lack of support from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
NHK - Sep 14
Tokyo prosecutors have arrested the chairman of major Japanese publisher Kadokawa on suspicion of bribing a former executive of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee over a sponsorship deal.
NHK - Sep 13
A Japanese government hotline for people who have problems linked to a religious group formerly known as the Unification Church has fielded more than 1,000 calls in five days.
columbian.com - Sep 12
Okinawa’s incumbent governor who opposes an ongoing U.S. Marine base relocation forced by Japan’s central government and calls for a further reduction of American troops on the southern island secured his reelection on Sunday despite concerns of escalating tensions between China and nearby Taiwan.
AP - Sep 09
Japan’s governing party said Thursday that an internal survey found that nearly half of its national lawmakers had ties to the Unification Church, in a widening controversy that emerged after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
canindia.com - Sep 08
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Wednesday said the government will take “necessary action” if the trend of the weakening yen continues.
NHK - Sep 07
Japan's government has decided to shorten the self-isolation period for coronavirus patients and simplify the national system for counting new cases.
Japan Today - Sep 04
Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive arrested in a bribery case involving a sponsorship contract for a clothes retailer, may also have been asked to favor publishing company Kadokawa Corp, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday.
NHK - Sep 03
Japan's health ministry has decided to start coronavirus vaccinations targeting the Omicron variant for the elderly and medical workers as early as mid-September.
Kyodo - Sep 02
The Japanese government decided Friday to introduce penalties for major hospitals that fail to provide outpatient care and prepare beds for patients with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases against prearrangements with local governments.
militarytimes.com - Sep 02
U.S. soldiers and Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Forces fired Javelin missiles during the opening of Orient Shield 22, a bilateral field training exercise taking place across the island nation.
Japan Today - Sep 01
The government may start inoculating the public specifically against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus by the end of September, rather than mid-October as originally planned, government sources said Tuesday.
Nikkei - Sep 01
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party will sever ties with the former Unification Church.
Al Jazeera - Aug 29
Japan will push for an African seat at the United Nations by using its place on the world body’s Security Council.
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's major opposition Nippon Ishin Japan Innovation Party has picked co-head Baba Nobuyuki as its new leader.
Alaraby - Aug 28
Japan pledged $30 billion in aid for development in Africa on Saturday, saying it wants to work more closely with the continent, with the rules-based international order under threat after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.