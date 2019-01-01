不正を防ぐためにカジノが導入している技術的戦術
結論から言うと、カジノ強盗、またはイカサマ行為を成功させるのは不可能に近いということです。カジノは、不正行為や盗難を追跡するために、様々な技術を駆使しています。この記事ではカジノがどのような技術を用いて不正行為を阻止するかをご紹介します。また、GoodLuckMateではカジノに関する様々なコンテンツも紹介しています。
カメラ
ほとんどのカジノには、ゲームフロアの隅々までカバーする高品質のカメラとモニターが設置されています。また、フロアの外（例えば、玄関や駐車場）にもカメラが設置されているケースが多いです。カメラは24時間365日稼働しており、細かい部分まで撮影することができ、カジノに入場する全てのお客様の情報を収集することができます。カジノの警備員は、このカメラで不審な動きを追跡し、フロアの状況を常に観察しています。
生体顔認証データベース
カジノによっては、生体認証による顔認識技術を導入し、顔をスキャンしてデータベースに保存しているところもある。カジノはこの技術を利用して、過去にトラブルを起こしたことのあるプレイヤーを探し出すことができます。カジノフロアに足を踏み入れた瞬間に、カメラがその人の顔の特徴をスキャンし、マッピングして、データベースとの一致をチェックします。過去に同じカジノに来たことがある人なら、ほとんどの場合、データは一致するはずです。
エンジェル・アイシステム
「エンジェル・アイ」トラッキングシステムも、カジノがカードトリックによる不正なゲームプレイを防止するために使用する技術です。カジノはこのシステムを使って、ゲームプレイ中のカードの入れ替えを追跡し、防止することができます。エンジェル・アイ・システムは、すべてのカードに目に見えないバーコードを付けることで機能します。このバーコードは、ディーラーの靴に設置されたセンサーによって識別されます。ディーラーがシステムを起動すると、配られたカードとデータベースに登録されたバーコードとの不一致をチェックします。このシステムはフェアプレーを促進し、カードをすり替えるプレーヤーを発見することを可能にします。
最新技術は詐欺師を打ち負かす
カジノでは多額のお金が一瞬で動きます。当然大金がある場所なので、そのお金を奪おうと悪事を計画する人もいます。しかし、カジノでの不正行為は、盗難や不正なゲームプレイを防止するために導入された技術的な戦術により、ほとんど不可能と言っても過言ではないでしょう。最も一般的な方法は、カメラ、顔認識技術、トラッキングシステムです。これらの技術をすべて組み合わせて、犯罪を防ぎます。ランドカジノでギャンブルをするときは、常にカジノ側が監視していることを忘れないようにしましょう。
Nikkei - Sep 15
Many people of foreign heritage in Japan have been subject to racial profiling by police because of their appearance and unconscious racial discrimination on the part of officers, according to a new survey by a group of Tokyo-based lawyers.
Moscow Times - Sep 15
Japan, the world’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), imported over 200% more of the fossil fuel from Russia in August, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday, citing data from Japan’s finance ministry.
NHK - Sep 15
Video game fans are flocking to the Tokyo Game Show for the first time since 2019. The event is one of the largest in the industry. It was held online over the past two years due to the pandemic.
Japan Today - Sep 15
Around 40 percent of the 169 people who fled to Japan from Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power in August last year have left their new home due to what they say was pressure and a lack of support from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
Nikkei - Sep 15
Moderna, the U.S. pharmaceutical that brought mRNA technology to the fight against COVID-19, is considering building a factory in Japan to produce its vaccines, CEO Stephane Bancel told Nikkei on Wednesday.
Nikkei - Sep 15
Japan will drop a ban on individual tourist visits and remove a cap on daily arrivals, Nikkei has learned, moving closer to pre-pandemic rules as the country looks to ride a global travel rebound.
Top Generality - Sep 15
There is no doubt that Japan is one of the most well-known countries in the world and for good reason! Aside from the fact that millions around the world support anime, Japan’s claim to fame is its culture, food, and of course, all of the natural tourist destinations the country could offer.
staradvertiser.com - Sep 14
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will travel to Britain to attend Queen Elizabeth II ‘s state funeral next week to pay respects to her, Japan’s top government spokesperson said Wednesday.
NHK - Sep 14
A giant panda at a zoo in western Japan marked a landmark birthday this week turning 30 years old, or 90 in human years.
NHK - Sep 14
Tokyo prosecutors have arrested the chairman of major Japanese publisher Kadokawa on suspicion of bribing a former executive of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee over a sponsorship deal.
NHK - Sep 14
Japan's health ministry says coronavirus vaccinations that target Omicron variants will start next week. The vaccines will be categorized as public inoculations so people can get them for free.
South China Morning Post - Sep 14
The popularity of low and non-alcoholic drinks has risen worldwide, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led many people to be more health conscious.
NHK - Sep 14
Japan's government says it will set up an expert panel to promote the development of nuclear fusion, which is seen as a next-generation source of energy, with plans to present a concrete strategy around next April.
animenewsnetwork.com - Sep 14
Japan will implement a new system for filing invoices in October 2023, but it is unpopular among members of the creative industries who use pseudonyms.
The Star - Sep 14
Alphabet Inc’s Google is bringing back its Original Chips snack in Japan, offering flavoured potato chips branded with the company’s name to promote its upcoming smartphone release.