Tokyo game show comes back to reality after 3 years
東京ゲームショウ対面開催 ブロックチェーン技術も
NHK -- Sep 15
Video game fans are flocking to the Tokyo Game Show for the first time since 2019. The event is one of the largest in the industry. It was held online over the past two years due to the pandemic.
A total of 605 exhibitors from 37 countries and territories are on hand at Makuhari Messe near Tokyo.
The organizer says the global game market grew to about 13 trillion yen, or more than 90.5 billion dollars, in 2021. That is up 16 percent from the previous year.
IT giant Meta is joining the event for the first time. It's presenting a virtual reality game.
Also drawing attention are low-budget titles known as indie games. ...continue reading
Sep 15 (ANNnewsCH) - 国内最大級のゲームの展示会、東京ゲームショウが始まり、一般向けに対面での開催は3年ぶりです。 ...continue reading
Many people with foreign roots stopped by police in Japan: survey
Nikkei - Sep 15
Many people of foreign heritage in Japan have been subject to racial profiling by police because of their appearance and unconscious racial discrimination on the part of officers, according to a new survey by a group of Tokyo-based lawyers.
Japan boosts natural gas imports from Russia
Moscow Times - Sep 15
Japan, the world’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), imported over 200% more of the fossil fuel from Russia in August, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday, citing data from Japan’s finance ministry.
Tokyo game show comes back to reality after 3 years
40 percent of evacuees from Afghanistan have left Japan over poor support
Japan Today - Sep 15
Around 40 percent of the 169 people who fled to Japan from Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power in August last year have left their new home due to what they say was pressure and a lack of support from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
Moderna looks to build COVID vaccine plant in Japan, CEO says
Nikkei - Sep 15
Moderna, the U.S. pharmaceutical that brought mRNA technology to the fight against COVID-19, is considering building a factory in Japan to produce its vaccines, CEO Stephane Bancel told Nikkei on Wednesday.
Japan set to announce restart of visa-free tourist travel
Nikkei - Sep 15
Japan will drop a ban on individual tourist visits and remove a cap on daily arrivals, Nikkei has learned, moving closer to pre-pandemic rules as the country looks to ride a global travel rebound.
15 Things That Can't Be Seen Anywhere But In Japan
Top Generality - Sep 15
There is no doubt that Japan is one of the most well-known countries in the world and for good reason! Aside from the fact that millions around the world support anime, Japan’s claim to fame is its culture, food, and of course, all of the natural tourist destinations the country could offer.
不正を防ぐためにカジノが導入している技術的戦術
newsonjapan.com - Sep 15
アメリカ、ラスベガスの華やかな大通りの中心に位置する、映画『オーシャンズ11』の舞台となったラスベガスを代表するカジノで、強盗を計画しますが、果たしてカジノでは、イカサマ行為はできるのでしょうか？
Japanese emperor, empress to attend queen’s funeral
staradvertiser.com - Sep 14
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will travel to Britain to attend Queen Elizabeth II ‘s state funeral next week to pay respects to her, Japan’s top government spokesperson said Wednesday.
Giant panda marks landmark 30th birthday in Japan
NHK - Sep 14
A giant panda at a zoo in western Japan marked a landmark birthday this week turning 30 years old, or 90 in human years.
Kadokawa chairman arrested on suspicion of bribery linked to Tokyo Games
NHK - Sep 14
Tokyo prosecutors have arrested the chairman of major Japanese publisher Kadokawa on suspicion of bribing a former executive of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee over a sponsorship deal.
Japan to start Omicron targeted vaccinations next week
NHK - Sep 14
Japan's health ministry says coronavirus vaccinations that target Omicron variants will start next week. The vaccines will be categorized as public inoculations so people can get them for free.
Gen Z in Japan more likely to pick up a mocktail, instead of a cocktail
South China Morning Post - Sep 14
The popularity of low and non-alcoholic drinks has risen worldwide, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led many people to be more health conscious.
Japan to set up panel for promoting nuclear fusion development
NHK - Sep 14
Japan's government says it will set up an expert panel to promote the development of nuclear fusion, which is seen as a next-generation source of energy, with plans to present a concrete strategy around next April.
Manga Artists, VTubers Fear Japan's New Invoice System Invites Loss of Privacy
animenewsnetwork.com - Sep 14
Japan will implement a new system for filing invoices in October 2023, but it is unpopular among members of the creative industries who use pseudonyms.
Google turns to potato chips to promote Pixel 7 phones in Japan
The Star - Sep 14
Alphabet Inc’s Google is bringing back its Original Chips snack in Japan, offering flavoured potato chips branded with the company’s name to promote its upcoming smartphone release.
