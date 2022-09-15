Tokyo game show comes back to reality after 3 years

Video game fans are flocking to the Tokyo Game Show for the first time since 2019. The event is one of the largest in the industry. It was held online over the past two years due to the pandemic.

A total of 605 exhibitors from 37 countries and territories are on hand at Makuhari Messe near Tokyo.

The organizer says the global game market grew to about 13 trillion yen, or more than 90.5 billion dollars, in 2021. That is up 16 percent from the previous year.

IT giant Meta is joining the event for the first time. It's presenting a virtual reality game.

Also drawing attention are low-budget titles known as indie games.