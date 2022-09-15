Japan boosts natural gas imports from Russia

Japan, the world’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), imported over 200% more of the fossil fuel from Russia in August, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday, citing data from Japan’s finance ministry.

Japan buys two-thirds of its LNG from Australia, Malaysia and Qatar, according to Kommersant. Russia accounts for 9% of Japan’s LNG imports, followed by the United States with 6%.

According to the finance ministry’s customs data, Japan shipped 450,000 metric tons of LNG from Russia last month — a 211.2% increase from August 2021.

August 2022 data published by Japan’s finance ministry showed a 67.4% increase in total imports from Russia and a 21.5% decrease in exports. ...continue reading