Japan boosts natural gas imports from Russia
Moscow Times -- Sep 15
Japan, the world’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), imported over 200% more of the fossil fuel from Russia in August, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday, citing data from Japan’s finance ministry.
Japan buys two-thirds of its LNG from Australia, Malaysia and Qatar, according to Kommersant. Russia accounts for 9% of Japan’s LNG imports, followed by the United States with 6%.
According to the finance ministry’s customs data, Japan shipped 450,000 metric tons of LNG from Russia last month — a 211.2% increase from August 2021.
August 2022 data published by Japan’s finance ministry showed a 67.4% increase in total imports from Russia and a 21.5% decrease in exports. ...continue reading
Japan August core inflation seen hitting near 8-year high – Reuters poll
wsau.com - Sep 16
Japan’s core consumer inflation rate likely rose to a near eight-year high in August as companies passed on rising raw material costs fuelled by the weak yen, highlighting persistent price pressures in the economy, a Reuters poll showed.
Vintage guitar prices in Japan soar on nostalgia and COVID boredom
Nikkei - Sep 16
Prices of some vintage guitars in Japan have doubled since the start of the pandemic as what began as a pandemic hobby turned into an outlet for revenge spending.
Japan boosts natural gas imports from Russia
Moderna looks to build COVID vaccine plant in Japan, CEO says
Nikkei - Sep 15
Moderna, the U.S. pharmaceutical that brought mRNA technology to the fight against COVID-19, is considering building a factory in Japan to produce its vaccines, CEO Stephane Bancel told Nikkei on Wednesday.
Google turns to potato chips to promote Pixel 7 phones in Japan
The Star - Sep 14
Alphabet Inc’s Google is bringing back its Original Chips snack in Japan, offering flavoured potato chips branded with the company’s name to promote its upcoming smartphone release.
Japan to allow businesses to pay salaries into app accounts
Japan Times - Sep 14
As Japan slowly shifts away from cash, the government is expected to allow businesses to pay salaries into cashless payment accounts, which have gained widespread use in the age of the smartphone.
Japan's wholesale prices jump 9% in Aug. as weak yen lifts import costs
Kyodo - Sep 13
Wholesale prices in Japan climbed 9.0 percent in August from a year earlier as the yen's tumble against the U.S. dollar and other major currencies boosted import costs, Bank of Japan data showed Tuesday.
Nintendo's Splatoon 3 hits Japan sales record, beats Animal Crossing
Nikkei - Sep 13
Nintendo said Monday that Splatoon 3 has been the company's strongest-ever Switch game launch in Japan, easily topping the initial sales of previous record holder Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
The bills are piling up for Rakuten's mobile misadventure
Nikkei - Sep 12
A decade ago, the realization that mobile telecommunications networks are a capital-intensive, low-margin, mature, congested and sticky business led SoftBank Group's Masayoshi Son to shift direction and embark on an ambitious, though now foundering, global investment spree in startup e-commerce platforms with limited hard assets, such as WeWork.
More empty homes: Japan's housing glut to hit 10M in 2023
Nikkei - Sep 11
Japan will likely see an excess supply of 10 million dwelling units in 2023, due partly to government housing policy through the 2000s that ignored falling demand caused by a shrinking population.
Tesla begins delivering Model Ys in Japan
teslarati.com - Sep 10
Tesla has begun delivering Model Ys to customers in Japan, Tesla Japan announced on Twitter.
BOJ's Kuroda warns against 'rapid' yen moves after meeting PM
Nikkei - Sep 09
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said rapid yen moves were undesirable after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, joining a chorus of policymakers lobbing verbal warnings over the currency's recent sharp drop to 24-year lows.
Japan to pay more for iPhone 14
business-standard.com - Sep 09
Buyers of the basic iPhone 14 in Japan - where the yen has slumped 24% since September - will pay 20% more than they did for the iPhone 13 when it was launched a year ago at 99,800 yen ($692.81).
Kura Sushi chain to raise prices as costs climb
NHK - Sep 08
Kura Sushi is joining rival conveyor-belt sushi chains in raising prices. The Osaka-based company says it will charge more for its cheapest plates from next month to reflect the soaring cost of fish.
Kirin Beverage ordered to take action on misleading fruit juice label
NHK - Sep 08
A leading Japanese beverage company has been called out for selling a mixed-juice product with significantly lower amounts of melon juice than its packaging suggested.
Amazon drivers rebel against unrealistic A.I. delivery routes that don’t account for rivers, train tracks, or narrow roads
fortune.com - Sep 07
Amazon’s unionization woes have spread to a new continent, as delivery drivers in one of the company’s biggest markets have rallied to fight poor conditions they say are intensified by the tech giant’s A.I. system.
