Japan to face a shortage of nearly 1 million medical and welfare staff in 2040
Japan Times -- Sep 16
Japan looks set to face a shortage of 960,000 medical and welfare service workers in 2040, when the country’s elderly population is expected to peak, according to an annual welfare ministry report released Friday.
While 10.7 million such workers are projected to be necessary in 2040, only 9.74 million will be available, according to the 2022 white paper on health, labor and welfare, reported at the day’s Cabinet meeting.
The number of workers in the medical and welfare sectors has increased thanks to measures such as temporarily raising the enrollment limit at medical schools and nurturing nursing staff.
In 2021, 8.91 million people, or about 1 in 8 workers in Japan, were engaged in medical and welfare services. ...continue reading
More Japanese youth want to remain single; women cite career setbacks post childbirth
Japan is facing a new demographic challenge. The youth there do not want to get married, the finding was published after a new poll was conducted in the age group of 18 to 34.
Researchers say best way to soothe crying infant is by carrying them on 5-minute walk
Most parents have experienced frustration when their infants cry excessively and refuse to sleep. Scientists have found that the best strategy to calm them down is by holding and walking with them for five minutes.
‘A new way of life’: the Marxist, post-capitalist, green manifesto captivating Japan
Kohei Saito’s book Capital in the Anthropocene has become an unlikely hit among young people and is about to be translated into English.
Tadpole Denial and Other Secrets to Long Life, by Japanese Doctors
Tadpole denial and various life extension techniques of premodern Japanese doctors and priests.
Court orders Tokyo Medical University to pay damages over rigged exams
A Japanese court on Friday ordered Tokyo Medical University to pay damages totaling around 18.26 million yen to 27 women who claimed the school rigged its entrance exams in favor of male candidates, depriving them of admission.
U.N. panel urges Japan to end segregated education of disabled kids
A U.N. panel dealing with the rights of people with disabilities urged Japan on Friday to end special education that segregates children with disabilities from those without, as part of its recommendations for the country over its policies for the disabled.
Japanese study: High fruit, vegetable consumption reduces risk of death
Researchers in Japan say their 20-year-long study shows that people who eat lots of fruit and vegetables are at lower risk of death compared to those who eat little of such food.
Japanese language school forced to stop accepting students over abuse
A Japanese language school in Fukuoka City, southwestern Japan, has been forced to effectively stop accepting students following an act of human rights abuse.
Meet this Japanese man who gets paid to 'do nothing'
A 38-year-old man in Japan is living the dreams of millions by doing 'nothing' and earning out of it! Meet Shoji Morimoto who rents himself out to his customers and works as a 'rental-do-nothing-man'. Morimoto has been hired over 4,000 times to do nothing since starting his business on Twitter in 2018.
Do The Japanese Not Want To Have Babies Anymore? | Street Interview
Since Japan's declining birth rate is on ongoing issue, we were curious to hear directly from the Japanese why it keeps on dropping and if they simply not want to have babies anymore.
Why the Japanese Were TERRIFIED of Their Last Dying Thoughts
Buddhist deathbed rituals in medieval Japan.
Number of female university teachers in Japan at record high
The number of women teaching at universities in Japan hit a record high this May, a more than fourfold increase from 30 years ago, recently released preliminary government data showed.
Abortion pill: Why Japanese women will need their partner's consent to get a tablet
While debate still rages in the US over the repeal of Roe v Wade, a much less noisy argument is unfolding in Japan over the legalisation of so-called medically induced abortions.
