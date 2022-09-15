Japan August core inflation seen hitting near 8-year high – Reuters poll
Economists estimate the nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes energy, rose 2.7% last month from a year earlier.
That would mark the fastest rise since November 2014 and follow a 2.4% annual gain seen in July.
“It seems that the inflation rate was pushed up from July,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, adding that costs of things such as utility bills, processed food, overnight stays and eating out likely rose.
“Since moves to pass on rising import costs of raw materials continues, the nationwide CPI for August is likely to show a similar result,” he added.
The expected core CPI rise would be the fastest in 31 years when stripping out the effect of past sales taxes hikes, Minami said. ...continue reading
bollyinside.com - Sep 16
Japan’s finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that he would not rule out any action options in the currency market if the yen continued to weaken strongly.
wsau.com - Sep 16
Nikkei - Sep 16
Prices of some vintage guitars in Japan have doubled since the start of the pandemic as what began as a pandemic hobby turned into an outlet for revenge spending.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 16
September 2022 – Global multi-asset broker HFM has announced the launch of Cent account, a new account type designed to allow every trader to trade with cent lots thus opening much smaller positions.
Moscow Times - Sep 15
Japan, the world’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), imported over 200% more of the fossil fuel from Russia in August, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday, citing data from Japan’s finance ministry.
Nikkei - Sep 15
Moderna, the U.S. pharmaceutical that brought mRNA technology to the fight against COVID-19, is considering building a factory in Japan to produce its vaccines, CEO Stephane Bancel told Nikkei on Wednesday.
The Star - Sep 14
Alphabet Inc’s Google is bringing back its Original Chips snack in Japan, offering flavoured potato chips branded with the company’s name to promote its upcoming smartphone release.
Japan Times - Sep 14
As Japan slowly shifts away from cash, the government is expected to allow businesses to pay salaries into cashless payment accounts, which have gained widespread use in the age of the smartphone.
Kyodo - Sep 13
Wholesale prices in Japan climbed 9.0 percent in August from a year earlier as the yen's tumble against the U.S. dollar and other major currencies boosted import costs, Bank of Japan data showed Tuesday.
Nikkei - Sep 13
Nintendo said Monday that Splatoon 3 has been the company's strongest-ever Switch game launch in Japan, easily topping the initial sales of previous record holder Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Nikkei - Sep 12
A decade ago, the realization that mobile telecommunications networks are a capital-intensive, low-margin, mature, congested and sticky business led SoftBank Group's Masayoshi Son to shift direction and embark on an ambitious, though now foundering, global investment spree in startup e-commerce platforms with limited hard assets, such as WeWork.
Nikkei - Sep 11
Japan will likely see an excess supply of 10 million dwelling units in 2023, due partly to government housing policy through the 2000s that ignored falling demand caused by a shrinking population.
teslarati.com - Sep 10
Tesla has begun delivering Model Ys to customers in Japan, Tesla Japan announced on Twitter.
Nikkei - Sep 09
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said rapid yen moves were undesirable after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, joining a chorus of policymakers lobbing verbal warnings over the currency's recent sharp drop to 24-year lows.
business-standard.com - Sep 09
Buyers of the basic iPhone 14 in Japan - where the yen has slumped 24% since September - will pay 20% more than they did for the iPhone 13 when it was launched a year ago at 99,800 yen ($692.81).
NHK - Sep 08
Kura Sushi is joining rival conveyor-belt sushi chains in raising prices. The Osaka-based company says it will charge more for its cheapest plates from next month to reflect the soaring cost of fish.