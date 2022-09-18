2 million people ordered to evacuate as typhoon approaches southern Kyushu

Nearly two million people in southern Kyushu have been ordered to evacuate because a powerful typhoon, Nanmadol, is approaching the region.

Local government officials across Japan sent NHK and others information about the orders that they had issued by midnight on Saturday.

A level 5 alert, the highest on Japan's disaster warning scale, was issued to over 14,000 people in about 7,800 households in Kagoshima Prefecture's Nishinoomote City.

About 1,962,000 people in more than 965,000 households were ordered to evacuate in cities such as Kagoshima, Miyazaki and Amakusa.