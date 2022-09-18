Japan's Emperor and Empress arrive in London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral
NHK -- Sep 18
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have arrived in London to attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. The service will be held on Monday.
A government plane carrying the couple landed at Stansted Airport on Saturday. They then headed to a hotel in central London....continue reading
2 million people ordered to evacuate as typhoon approaches southern Kyushu
NHK - Sep 18
Nearly two million people in southern Kyushu have been ordered to evacuate because a powerful typhoon, Nanmadol, is approaching the region.
Japan's Emperor and Empress arrive in London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Teacher admits adding bleach to school lunch
News On Japan - Sep 18
TOKYO, Sep 18 (News On Japan) - A 24-year-old female teacher at an elementary school in Fujimi City, Saitama Prefecture, has been arrested for adding bleach to a school lunch curry.
Honda to join lunar rover project by JAXA
Nikkei - Sep 17
Honda Motor will join the development of a lunar rover by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Nikkei has learned.
Man arrested over murder of Osaka karaoke parlor owner asks for death penalty
Japan Today - Sep 17
A 57-year-old man who went on trial at the Osaka District Court on Friday for killing a 25-year-old woman at the karaoke parlor she owned last year, requested the death penalty when asked if he pleaded guilty or not.
Japan’s Got Talent' coming to screens in 2023 with Japanese comedian as judge
Japan Today - Sep 17
The "Got Talent" franchise is one of the biggest television franchises in the world, with the show being broadcast in over 194 countries worldwide.
Bear sighting at Sapporo Dome closes all gates
News On Japan - Sep 16
SAPPORO, Sep 16 (News On Japan) - The gates of Sapporo Dome were temporarily closed on Thursday morning after a bear was spotted in the vicinity.
Japan signals readiness to operate in the foreign exchange market should the yen remain volatile
bollyinside.com - Sep 16
Japan’s finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that he would not rule out any action options in the currency market if the yen continued to weaken strongly.
Japan August core inflation seen hitting near 8-year high – Reuters poll
wsau.com - Sep 16
Japan’s core consumer inflation rate likely rose to a near eight-year high in August as companies passed on rising raw material costs fuelled by the weak yen, highlighting persistent price pressures in the economy, a Reuters poll showed.
JR Kyushu unveils new sightseeing train
NHK - Sep 16
A railway operator on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu has unveiled a new sightseeing train.
Japan to face a shortage of nearly 1 million medical and welfare staff in 2040
Japan Times - Sep 16
Japan looks set to face a shortage of 960,000 medical and welfare service workers in 2040, when the country’s elderly population is expected to peak, according to an annual welfare ministry report released Friday.
Japan govt. ordered to pay damages over death of detained Cameroon man
NHK - Sep 16
A Japanese court has ordered the government to pay damages over the death of a Cameroonian man in 2014 while he was detained at an immigration center in Ibaraki Prefecture.
Vintage guitar prices in Japan soar on nostalgia and COVID boredom
Nikkei - Sep 16
Prices of some vintage guitars in Japan have doubled since the start of the pandemic as what began as a pandemic hobby turned into an outlet for revenge spending.
Japanese professor wins Ig Nobel prize for study on knob turning
theguardian.com - Sep 16
It is one of life’s overlooked arts: the optimal way to turn a knob. Now an investigation into this neglected question has been recognised with one of science’s most coveted accolades: an Ig Nobel prize.
HFM Launches New Cent Account
newsonjapan.com - Sep 16
September 2022 – Global multi-asset broker HFM has announced the launch of Cent account, a new account type designed to allow every trader to trade with cent lots thus opening much smaller positions.
Many people with foreign roots stopped by police in Japan: survey
Nikkei - Sep 15
Many people of foreign heritage in Japan have been subject to racial profiling by police because of their appearance and unconscious racial discrimination on the part of officers, according to a new survey by a group of Tokyo-based lawyers.
