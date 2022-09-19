Stormy weather disrupts Shinkansen services

Severe Tropical Storm Nanmadol is disrupting Shinkansen bullet train services.

The Japan Railways group says the Kyushu Shinkansen line is out of service throughout Monday.

Operations are due to return to normal on Tuesday.

Services on the Sanyo Shinkansen line are halted between Hakata and Hiroshima throughout the day.

Services between Hiroshima and Shin-Osaka have been reduced significantly.