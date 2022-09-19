Stormy weather disrupts Shinkansen services
NHK -- Sep 19
Severe Tropical Storm Nanmadol is disrupting Shinkansen bullet train services.
The Japan Railways group says the Kyushu Shinkansen line is out of service throughout Monday.
Operations are due to return to normal on Tuesday.
Services on the Sanyo Shinkansen line are halted between Hakata and Hiroshima throughout the day.
Services between Hiroshima and Shin-Osaka have been reduced significantly....continue reading
Visiting Japan's Dog Cafe | Micro Tea Cup Cafe in Akihabara
with me JAPAN - Sep 20
I went to Micro Tea Cup Cafe in Akihabara the other day. It was my first time to visit a dog cafe and I had so much fun with the cute dogs
Stormy weather disrupts Shinkansen services
Severe Tropical Storm Nanmadol is disrupting Shinkansen bullet train services.
Trying Japan’s Longest Distance Limited Express in the Only Private Compartment
Solo Travel Japan - Sep 18
I'm going to take the longest distance limited express in Japan from Hakata (Fukuoka) to Miyazaki-kuko and try the only private compartment. It will take 5 hrs 49 min.
JR Kyushu unveils new sightseeing train
NHK - Sep 16
A railway operator on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu has unveiled a new sightseeing train.
Japan set to announce restart of visa-free tourist travel
Nikkei - Sep 15
Japan will drop a ban on individual tourist visits and remove a cap on daily arrivals, Nikkei has learned, moving closer to pre-pandemic rules as the country looks to ride a global travel rebound.
15 Things That Can't Be Seen Anywhere But In Japan
Top Generality - Sep 15
There is no doubt that Japan is one of the most well-known countries in the world and for good reason! Aside from the fact that millions around the world support anime, Japan’s claim to fame is its culture, food, and of course, all of the natural tourist destinations the country could offer.
Typhoon Muifa moving north of Ishigaki Island
NHK - Sep 13
Typhoon Muifa is moving away from the Sakishima Islands in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Okinawa, but weather officials say stormy conditions are expected to continue in the area around Ishigaki Island on Tuesday.
How Japan’s ‘mirror beach’ became an Instagram sensation
independent.co.uk - Sep 13
A beach in Japan has become an Instagram hit thanks to its tide pools, which create a mirror-like effect whilst reflecting the sky.
Tourists Will Love the Yen. Will Japan Love Them Back?
washingtonpost.com - Sep 13
Japan looks like it may finally open its borders and end its splendid isolation. The key question is: Can it learn to love foreign tourists again?
Japan to remove entry cap in 'not-so-distant future,' official says
Japan Today - Sep 11
Japan is reviewing its border control policy of keeping daily entries below 50,000 and will remove it in the "not so distant future," a government spokesman said Sunday.
Typhoon Muifa approaching Japan's Okinawa region
NHK - Sep 11
Japanese weather officials say a powerful typhoon is approaching the country's southern prefecture of Okinawa. They say Typhoon Muifa could bring strong winds and rough seas to some areas.
'Passengers who don’t want to be groped, please use the rear train cars' announcement angers many
Japan Today - Sep 11
Japan is very proud of its trains, and in many ways rightfully so. The country has one of the cleanest, most reliable, and most convenient rail networks to be found anywhere on the planet.
9 of the Best Extreme Adventures in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Sep 10
Japan is a country of many wonders, from its ancient temples to modern cities. But there are other parts of this beautiful nation that will take your breath away.
Japan's licensed tour guides prepare for return of visitors
NHK - Sep 08
Licensed tour guides in Japan are getting ready to resume work as more foreign tourists are expected to visit the country now that border controls have been relaxed.
ANA, JAL see reservations jump as Japan eases COVID entry curbs
Nikkei - Sep 08
Japanese travelers are flocking to international flights now that the government has eased its once-tough COVID restrictions on reentering the country from abroad.
Traveling on Japan's Incredible Pod Seat Train with Vending Machines
travelgeek - Sep 07
This time, I did try Hinotori Express which travels from Nagoya to Osaka.
