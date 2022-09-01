Japan saw fewer than 400,000 births in Jan.-June, 1st in 22 yrs given COVID
Kyodo -- Sep 20
The number of babies born in Japan and to Japanese expatriates in the January to June period fell 5.0 percent from a year earlier to fewer than 400,000 for the first time since 2000, amid the lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic, recent government data showed.
The number of births in the period suggests that the annual total in the world's third-largest economy is on track to drop below last year's 811,604 and under 800,000 for the first time since the government started compiling the data in 1899.
In the first six months of the year, 384,942 babies were born, down 20,087 from the same period last year, according to the preliminary data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Sept. 4. ...continue reading
Teacher admits adding bleach to school lunch
News On Japan - Sep 18
TOKYO, Sep 18 (News On Japan) - A 24-year-old female teacher at an elementary school in Fujimi City, Saitama Prefecture, has been arrested for adding bleach to a school lunch curry.
Japan to face a shortage of nearly 1 million medical and welfare staff in 2040
Japan Times - Sep 16
Japan looks set to face a shortage of 960,000 medical and welfare service workers in 2040, when the country’s elderly population is expected to peak, according to an annual welfare ministry report released Friday.
More Japanese youth want to remain single; women cite career setbacks post childbirth
WION - Sep 15
Japan is facing a new demographic challenge. The youth there do not want to get married, the finding was published after a new poll was conducted in the age group of 18 to 34.
Researchers say best way to soothe crying infant is by carrying them on 5-minute walk
miragenews.com - Sep 14
Most parents have experienced frustration when their infants cry excessively and refuse to sleep. Scientists have found that the best strategy to calm them down is by holding and walking with them for five minutes.
‘A new way of life’: the Marxist, post-capitalist, green manifesto captivating Japan
theguardian.com - Sep 12
Kohei Saito’s book Capital in the Anthropocene has become an unlikely hit among young people and is about to be translated into English.
Tadpole Denial and Other Secrets to Long Life, by Japanese Doctors
Linfamy - Sep 11
Tadpole denial and various life extension techniques of premodern Japanese doctors and priests.
Court orders Tokyo Medical University to pay damages over rigged exams
Japan Today - Sep 10
A Japanese court on Friday ordered Tokyo Medical University to pay damages totaling around 18.26 million yen to 27 women who claimed the school rigged its entrance exams in favor of male candidates, depriving them of admission.
U.N. panel urges Japan to end segregated education of disabled kids
Kyodo - Sep 10
A U.N. panel dealing with the rights of people with disabilities urged Japan on Friday to end special education that segregates children with disabilities from those without, as part of its recommendations for the country over its policies for the disabled.
Japanese study: High fruit, vegetable consumption reduces risk of death
NHK - Sep 09
Researchers in Japan say their 20-year-long study shows that people who eat lots of fruit and vegetables are at lower risk of death compared to those who eat little of such food.
Japanese language school forced to stop accepting students over abuse
NHK - Sep 08
A Japanese language school in Fukuoka City, southwestern Japan, has been forced to effectively stop accepting students following an act of human rights abuse.
Meet this Japanese man who gets paid to 'do nothing'
WION - Sep 07
A 38-year-old man in Japan is living the dreams of millions by doing 'nothing' and earning out of it! Meet Shoji Morimoto who rents himself out to his customers and works as a 'rental-do-nothing-man'. Morimoto has been hired over 4,000 times to do nothing since starting his business on Twitter in 2018.
Do The Japanese Not Want To Have Babies Anymore? | Street Interview
Asian Boss - Sep 06
Since Japan's declining birth rate is on ongoing issue, we were curious to hear directly from the Japanese why it keeps on dropping and if they simply not want to have babies anymore.
Why the Japanese Were TERRIFIED of Their Last Dying Thoughts
Linfamy - Sep 05
Buddhist deathbed rituals in medieval Japan.
