Severe Tropical Storm Nanmadol passing through northern Japan
【台風14号】新潟市に再上陸 東～北日本で雨風ピークへ
The Meteorological Agency says that as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nanmadol was moving east-northeast near Yamagata City at a speed of 55 kilometers per hour.
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the regions of Tohoku, Kanto, Tokai, and Hokkaido prefecture.
Torrential rain of more than 50 millimeters per hour could pound some parts of eastern and northern Japan through Tuesday evening.
In the 24 hours through Wednesday morning, up to 120 millimeters of rain are expected in the Kanto-Koshin region, up to 100 millimeters in the Tokai and Tohoku regions, and up to 80 millimeters in Hokkaido.
Winds of 90 kilometers per hour are forecast for the Hokuriku and Tohoku regions, and 83 kilometers per hour for the Kanto-Koshin region and Hokkaido.
Weather officials are urging people to stay on the alert for landslides, swollen rivers, flooding in low-lying areas, violent winds, and high waves.
NHK - Sep 20
Severe Tropical Storm Nanmadol is making its way up northern Japan on Tuesday morning, after making landfall near the city of Niigata on the Sea of Japan coast.
NHK - Sep 20
Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito has undergone cataract surgery at a hospital in Tokyo.
Sumostew - Sep 20
Shiko is a basic sumo exercise but what makes this exercise so special? Shiko has a lot of benefits even if you aren't training to become a sumo wrestler. This exercise is great for mobility, pain management, and reduces stress that's been around for centuries!
Kyodo - Sep 20
The number of babies born in Japan and to Japanese expatriates in the January to June period fell 5.0 percent from a year earlier to fewer than 400,000 for the first time since 2000, amid the lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic, recent government data showed.
videogameschronicle.com - Sep 20
The official attendance figures for the 2022 Tokyo Game Show have been announced, revealing the turnout to be around half of what the event was getting before the COVID-19 pandemic.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 20
今年3月頃から外国為替市場で急激な円安・ドル高が進行し、9月には1ドル＝145円に接近。これは1998年以来24年ぶりの円安水準となる。わずか半年でなぜここまで円安が進行したのだろうか。
newsonjapan.com - Sep 20
It seems like everyone’s got a list of marketing strategies they are implementing for 2022.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 20
A P2P exchange platform is a type of cryptocurrencies that allows users to purchase and sell their digital funds directly.
NHK - Sep 19
At least two people have been confirmed dead and 120 injured in Japan due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Nanmadol, according to data collected by NHK as of 11 p.m. on Monday.
NHK - Sep 19
Severe Tropical Storm Nanmadol is disrupting Shinkansen bullet train services.
NHK - Sep 19
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have attended the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
Artificial Intelligence News Daily - Sep 19
Japan will see a sharp increase in convenience store robots over the next year, with the addition of drink-stocking robotic assistants at 300 FamilyMart convenience stores across metropolitan areas.
Dark side of Japan Yuki - Sep 19
Even in Japan, there are people who are not blessed with a good family.
NHK - Sep 18
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have arrived in London to attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. The service will be held on Monday.
News On Japan - Sep 18
TOKYO, Sep 18 (News On Japan) - A 24-year-old female teacher at an elementary school in Fujimi City, Saitama Prefecture, has been arrested for adding bleach to a school lunch curry.
Nikkei - Sep 17
Honda Motor will join the development of a lunar rover by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Nikkei has learned.