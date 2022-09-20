Severe Tropical Storm Nanmadol passing through northern Japan

The Meteorological Agency says that as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nanmadol was moving east-northeast near Yamagata City at a speed of 55 kilometers per hour.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the regions of Tohoku, Kanto, Tokai, and Hokkaido prefecture.

Torrential rain of more than 50 millimeters per hour could pound some parts of eastern and northern Japan through Tuesday evening.

In the 24 hours through Wednesday morning, up to 120 millimeters of rain are expected in the Kanto-Koshin region, up to 100 millimeters in the Tokai and Tohoku regions, and up to 80 millimeters in Hokkaido.

Winds of 90 kilometers per hour are forecast for the Hokuriku and Tohoku regions, and 83 kilometers per hour for the Kanto-Koshin region and Hokkaido.

Weather officials are urging people to stay on the alert for landslides, swollen rivers, flooding in low-lying areas, violent winds, and high waves.