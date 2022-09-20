Japan space center damaged by Typhoon Nanmadol

According to ABC News, Japanese authorities were assessing damage made by Typhoon Nanmadol to a wall at a Japan Aerospace and Exploration Agency's space center. The Economy and Industry Ministry said that they were examining the extent of damage Typhoon Nanmadol made to one building that was being used to build and assemble rockets.

Despite having left Japan, Typhoon Nanmadol has left destruction in its wake. According to DW, the storm made landfall in Japan's main southern island of Kyushu on Sunday night and severely injured 14 of at least 114 people who sustained other injuries.