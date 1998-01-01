How a 10-year-old girl wrote Japan's most insane horror film

House (Japanese: ハウス) is a 1977 Japanese experimental comedy horror film directed and produced by Nobuhiko Obayashi. A schoolgirl and six of her classmates travel to her aunt's country home, which turns out to be haunted.

Following the success of the American film Jaws, a proposition came from the Toho film studio for Nobuhiko Obayashi to develop a similar script. To find inspiration for the story, Obayashi discussed ideas with his pre-teen daughter Chigumi Obayashi. Nobuhiko sought her ideas, believing that adults "only think about things they understand ... everything stays on that boring human level" while "children can come up with things that can't be explained". Several of Chigumi's ideas were included in House such as a reflection in a mirror attacking the viewer, a watermelon being pulled out of a well appearing like a human head, and a house that eats girls