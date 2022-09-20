Man arrested on charges of carrying gunpowder near US Embassy in Tokyo
米大使館前で“手製火薬”所持 26歳大学生の男逮捕
TOKYO, Sep 21 (NHK) - A college student has been arrested on charges of carrying gunpowder near the US Embassy in Tokyo. He reportedly said he planned to throw it into the facility.
The 26-year-old suspect Koyama Shogo lives in the western prefecture of Osaka.
Tokyo police say he is suspected of possessing a cup containing about 160 grams of gunpowder on a street near the embassy on the night of August 8.
Sources say the suspect told police that he looked up how to make explosives on the internet. They also say he criticized US policies....continue reading
Sep 21 (FNNプライムオンライン) - 東京・港区のアメリカ大使館に火薬を投げ入れるために、手製の火薬を持っていた疑いで、男が警視庁公安部に逮捕された。 ...continue reading
Residential land prices in Japan rise for the first time in 31 years
Japan's land ministry says the average price of residential land in the country has risen for the first time in 31 years.
How a 10-year-old girl wrote Japan's most insane horror film
House (Japanese: ハウス) is a 1977 Japanese experimental comedy horror film directed and produced by Nobuhiko Obayashi. A schoolgirl and six of her classmates travel to her aunt's country home, which turns out to be haunted.
SoftBank launches used car subscriptions as telecom growth slows
SoftBank Corp. said Tuesday it has launched a subscription service that lets customers drive a used car at a fixed monthly rate, as it tries to diversify its business portfolio amid a slow growth in the flagship mobile phone business.
How Japan is moving towards a cashless society with digital salary payments
The Japanese government is preparing to introduce a system for companies to pay salaries digitally – without going through bank accounts – by spring 2023.
Japan space center damaged by Typhoon Nanmadol
Typhoon Nanmadol stormed through Japan over the weekend and moved into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, after taking the lives of four people, injuring dozens, starting landslides, and dumping up to two feet of rain in just 24 hours. It also did not spare a space center on Tanegashima island.
Nanmadol causes power outages, cell phone disruptions
Power outages and disruptions to cell phone services continue across the nation in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol.
Emperor Emeritus undergoes cataract surgery
Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito has undergone cataract surgery at a hospital in Tokyo.
"Shiko" The sumo exercise you need to try
Shiko is a basic sumo exercise but what makes this exercise so special? Shiko has a lot of benefits even if you aren't training to become a sumo wrestler. This exercise is great for mobility, pain management, and reduces stress that's been around for centuries!
Japan saw fewer than 400,000 births in Jan.-June, 1st in 22 yrs given COVID
The number of babies born in Japan and to Japanese expatriates in the January to June period fell 5.0 percent from a year earlier to fewer than 400,000 for the first time since 2000, amid the lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic, recent government data showed.
Tokyo Game Show 2022’s attendance was half that of the 2019 show
The official attendance figures for the 2022 Tokyo Game Show have been announced, revealing the turnout to be around half of what the event was getting before the COVID-19 pandemic.
為替レートは24年ぶりの円安水準
今年3月頃から外国為替市場で急激な円安・ドル高が進行し、9月には1ドル＝145円に接近。これは1998年以来24年ぶりの円安水準となる。わずか半年でなぜここまで円安が進行したのだろうか。
At least 2 deaths, 120 injuries confirmed in storm-hit Japan
At least two people have been confirmed dead and 120 injured in Japan due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Nanmadol, according to data collected by NHK as of 11 p.m. on Monday.
Stormy weather disrupts Shinkansen services
Severe Tropical Storm Nanmadol is disrupting Shinkansen bullet train services.
