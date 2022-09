Man arrested on charges of carrying gunpowder near US Embassy in Tokyo

TOKYO, Sep 21 ( NHK ) - A college student has been arrested on charges of carrying gunpowder near the US Embassy in Tokyo. He reportedly said he planned to throw it into the facility.

The 26-year-old suspect Koyama Shogo lives in the western prefecture of Osaka.

Tokyo police say he is suspected of possessing a cup containing about 160 grams of gunpowder on a street near the embassy on the night of August 8.

Sources say the suspect told police that he looked up how to make explosives on the internet. They also say he criticized US policies.

